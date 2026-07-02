Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport Announces New Fixed Base Operator

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (RMMA) and Jefferson County are pleased to announce the addition of a new fixed base operator (FBO), Jet Aviation. An FBO provides ground support services to aircraft operators, such as fueling, passenger and pilot facilities, as well as aircraft parking and hangar storage. This FBO should support future aeronautical development in the airport’s Southwest Development Area, where Jefferson County is soliciting proposals for airport development consistent with airport master plans and the highest-and-best use of airport property.

"RMMA is excited to welcome Jet Aviation to our airfield," said Erick Dahl, Airport Director. “We're pleased they've chosen RMMA as the location for their newest FBO. Their presence will enhance the services available to pilots, passengers, and aircraft operators at RMMA while increasing the connectivity for our region.”

Jet Aviation is joining RMMA via a sublease with SR Aviation Infrastructure (SRAI) and Business Aviation Group LLC (BA Group). BA Group entered into a ground lease with Jefferson County in 2024 to develop aeronautical property on the airport’s south side, while SRAI is partnering with BA Group to invest in, develop, and own the new aviation campus that will serve as Jet Aviation’s FBO.

Under the agreement, SRAI and BA Group will develop a state-of-the-art aviation campus on approximately 15 acres, with Jet Aviation leasing and operating the new FBO. The facility will include a 7,500-square-foot FBO terminal, 70,000 square feet of hangar space, and an operational footprint capable of servicing large business jets. Groundbreaking is expected in early 2027, with operations scheduled to begin in 2028.

"We are delighted to bring Jet Aviation to Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport as part of this exciting new development," said David Best, Jet Aviation's Senior Vice President Regional Operations & GM Americas. "We look forward to working closely with our partners and the Airport to support the continued development of the business aviation industry at this key hub for our U.S. and international customers. Joining our network of 12 FBOs in the U.S., Rocky Mountain is an important next step in our ongoing commitment to providing the services our customers need, where they need them."

The project represents years of planning, coordination, and partnership among airport staff, Jefferson County leadership, SRAI, BA Group, and Jet Aviation.

"Over the past several years, Jefferson County, airport staff, SRAI, BA Group and Jet Aviation have worked together to bring this opportunity to fruition,” said Abel Montoya, Director of Jefferson County’s Development and Transportation Department. “We are proud of what this partnership has accomplished and appreciate the collaboration that made this project possible. This agreement reflects years of thoughtful planning and coordination and will enhance the services and facilities available at RMMA.”

The facility will be part of a new aviation campus jointly developed by SRAI and BA Group.

Jonathon Reeser, President of SR Aviation Infrastructure, said, "We are excited to partner with Jefferson County, RMMA, BA Group, and Jet Aviation to deliver a premier aviation facility that supports the airport's long-term vision. This investment reflects our confidence in the Rocky Mountain market and our commitment to developing high-quality aviation infrastructure that serves operators today while positioning the airport for future growth."

BA Group CEO Iver Retrum said, "We are proud to partner with Jet Aviation and Jefferson County to deliver a world-class facility that will serve the aviation community for decades to come.”

The agreement marks the first new FBO development announced at RMMA since Sheltair established operations at the airport in 2019. The airport's FBO community also includes Signature Aviation, which has served customers at RMMA for decades.

This addition further enhances RMMA's ability to serve the region by providing additional services and modern facilities while continuing the airport's commitment to safety, operational excellence, and customer service.

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About Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (RMMA):

RMMA is a public-use airport located in unincorporated Jefferson County, Colorado, serving the Denver metropolitan area. The airport is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all its operations and works closely with federal and local agencies to uphold these standards.

Media Contact:

Sydny Boyd

720-643-8011

[email protected]