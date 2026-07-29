RMMA Reaches Environmental Milestone with Transition to Fluorine Free Firefighting Foam

Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (RMMA) has completed another important environmental milestone by transitioning both of its Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) vehicles from aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) to fluorine-free foam (F3). The first milestone was announced in February 2026 with the availability of UL94 unleaded aviation gasoline, an FAA-approved fuel that contains no lead and is compatible with approximately two-thirds of piston-engine aircraft operating at the airport.

The foam transition, completed on July 22, replaces legacy firefighting foam containing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) with a next-generation fluorine-free alternative approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for use in aircraft rescue and firefighting operations. The change allows RMMA to maintain the highest standards of aircraft emergency response while supporting broader efforts to reduce the use of PFAS-containing firefighting foam.

"Safety has always been our top priority, and environmental stewardship is an important part of that responsibility," said RMMA Airport Director Erick Dahl. "Completing this transition allows us to continue providing the rapid emergency response our airport requires while embracing newer technologies that support a healthier environment for future generations."

RMMA hired an environmental services company to complete the transition. The process included three complete rinse cycles of each ARFF vehicle's foam system to remove residual PFAS molecules before the new fluorine-free foam was installed.

The removed AFFF was safely contained, transported, and disposed of by the hired company in accordance with environmental requirements. RMMA also participated in the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's PFAS Takeback Program, which helps eligible airports offset the costs associated with removing legacy PFAS-containing firefighting foam and transitioning to fluorine-free alternatives.

For decades, AFFF was the industry standard for suppressing aircraft fuel fires because of its effectiveness. As research has advanced, airports nationwide have begun transitioning to fluorine-free foam, which meets performance standards required by the FAA without intentionally added PFAS.

The transition is one of several initiatives reflecting RMMA's commitment to responsible airport operations, environmental stewardship, and continuous improvement while maintaining safe, efficient service for the aviation community and the public.