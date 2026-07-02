Happy 3rd birthday Skyline

HONOLULU — The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services (DTS) is celebrating the third anniversary of Skyline operations, the nation’s first fully automated, elevated rail transit system.

Since welcoming its first passengers on June 30, 2023, Skyline has become an increasingly important part of O‘ahu’s transportation network, providing residents and visitors with a safe, reliable, and convenient way to travel. Over the past three years, the system has carried more than 5 million passengers through its 13 stations, connecting East Kapolei and Kalihi while improving access to jobs, schools, businesses, and key destinations across the island.

Support for Skyline continues to grow alongside ridership, with the system now averaging nearly 12,000 weekday passengers while maintaining more than 99% service reliability.

“This milestone marks three years of connecting our island, strengthening our economy, and enhancing quality of life for our residents,” said Mayor Blangiardi. “With Skyline averaging nearly 12,000 weekday riders and growing while maintaining more than 99% service reliability, it is clear that more people are embracing Skyline as a dependable, convenient way to get around, and I cannot wait to watch this success build as the system stretches farther into town. Happy Birthday, Skyline!”

Skyline reached another major milestone in October 2025 with the opening of Segment 2, adding four new stations and five additional miles of service. The expansion strengthened connections to major employment centers and destinations, including Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Māpunapuna, and the Kalihi Transit Center at Middle Street.

Construction is now underway on Segment 3, which will extend service from Middle Street to Iwilei, Chinatown, Downtown Honolulu, and the Civic Center in Kakaʻako. Each new segment brings Oʻahu closer to a more connected, convenient, and sustainable transportation future.

“Skyline’s third anniversary is an amazing accomplishment and milestone for the project”, said Honolulu Rapid Transit Authority (HART) Executive Director and CEO Lori Kahikina. “We are proud to help deliver a system that is reshaping public transit on Oʻahu, providing a safer, more reliable, and connected transportation network for our communities. As construction on Segment 3 advances, we look forward to completing this next phase and extending Skyline further into Honolulu, bringing the benefits of fast, dependable rail service to more neighborhoods across the island.”

The success of Skyline has been driven by growing ridership, expanded service, and consistently reliable operations. As the system continues to grow, it will provide even greater mobility while supporting housing, economic development, and a more sustainable future for O‘ahu.

“As we celebrate Skyline’s third anniversary, we are witnessing a fundamental shift in how Oʻahu moves,” said DTS Director of Transit Jon Nouchi. “Reaching more than five million riders is a powerful testament to how our community has embraced Skyline as a safe, dependable, and on-time transportation option. Our momentum continues to build as we create stronger connections between neighborhoods, jobs, and opportunities. Mahalo to every rider who has helped make Skyline a success, and happy birthday, Skyline!”

The City extends its appreciation to Skyline riders, employees, and community partners whose support has helped make the system’s first three years a success. As construction continues and new segments open, Skyline will continue moving Oʻahu toward a more connected and sustainable future.

Learn more:

Plan Your Trip: www.thebus.org or call 808-848-5555, press 2 (available from 5:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.).

Skyline Info: www.honolulu.gov/skyline or call 808-848-5555.

Videos on How to Ride: www.youtube.com/@hnldts

HOLO Card Information: www.holocard.net or call 808-768-4645.

Trip Planning App: Download the free Transit App for TheBus and Skyline schedules and real-time arrivals