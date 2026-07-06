City invites public comment on proposed Dog and Cat spay and neuter rules 

HONOLULU — The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Customer Services (CSD) invites the public to provide input on proposed rules governing a new public spay-and-neuter program for dogs and cats.

An in-person public hearing will be held on Thursday, July 9, from 2 to 4 p.m. in Room 153 of Kapālama Hale, 925 Dillingham Blvd.

The hearing marks the first step toward adopting administrative rules governing the establishment and operation of the City and County’s public canine and feline spay-and-neuter program.

“We cannot share these vital new rules without the voices of our residents – from pet owners and animal welfare advocates to neighborhood leaders – to help us build a sustainable, effective spay and neuter program,” said Department of Customer Services Director Kim Hashiro, whose oversight responsibilities include the city’s animal control contract.

Members of the public may provide oral testimony at the hearing or submit written testimony by email to CSD@honolulu.gov, or by mail to: Department of Customer Services, Kapālama Hale, 925 Dillingham Blvd., Suite 210, Honolulu, Hawaiʻi 96817.

For additional information and to review the proposed rules, visit www.honolulu.gov/csd and click the link to the newly created City and County of Honolulu Spay and Neuter Public Hearing Page.

—PAU—