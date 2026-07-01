Plan Ahead for Your Independence Day Weekend at a Utah State Park

SALT LAKE CITY — Headed to one of Utah’s 46 state parks for Independence Day weekend? We can’t wait to see you there! Before you hit the road, here are some things you should know before you go to have a fun and safe trip.

Bounce Back

Utah State Parks is excited to announce that visitors heading to a state park on July 4 will have the opportunity to bounce back to another state park, free of charge! This is valid at all Utah State Parks, excluding state park golf courses.

Bounce Back Passes will be distributed at staffed Utah State Parks entrance gates on July 4. The promotional pass can be redeemed for one free day-use admission at any Utah State Park from August 3-6, 2026. One pass per vehicle.

Fire Restrictions

All state parks are under Stage 2 Fire Restrictions. Here’s what that means:

NO OPEN FIRES OF ANY KIND

Devices using pressurized liquid or gas fuels (stoves, grills, or lanterns) with a shut-off valve are allowed when used at least 3 feet from flammable material.

Do your part to protect our parks. 70% of wildfires in Utah are human-caused. Take small steps to reduce your chance of starting a wildfire. Avoid smoking near vegetation, don’t drag your chains, and park in designated areas, not on plants.

Please recreate responsibly—enjoy our lakes, hike our trails, and make lasting memories with friends and family. This holiday, choose celebrations that keep our parks safe and fire-free.

Check Conditions

Over 100º F temperatures continue to hit state parks throughout Utah. Wear sun protection, recreate in the early morning before temperatures climb, and don’t overexert yourself.

Know the forecast before heading out to your park. From high temperatures and winds to fire smoke and summer monsoons, weather conditions can quickly change, so check the weather forecast to know what to expect. If conditions aren’t optimal for your visit, choose a different park or different time to get outside.

You can also check boat ramp conditions on the Utah State Parks website. With lower water levels in our reservoirs due to a record-low snowpack, boat ramps may be affected. Know before you go.

Pack your Patience

This is one of the busiest weekends to visit a state park, so expect more people enjoying the outdoors with you as you visit. Arriving at a park before 9 a.m. will more likely provide a parking spot at our more visited parks. For parks hosting Independence Day events, plan to arrive early so you can start recreating at the time you’ve intended.

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