Spending Independence Day at a Utah State Park? Come back August 3-6 for Free!

June 25, 2026

Utah State Parks is excited to announce that visitors heading to a state park on July 4 will have the opportunity to bounce back to another state park free of charge! This is valid at all Utah State Parks, excluding state park golf courses.

Bounce Back Passes will be distributed at staffed Utah State Parks entrance gates on July 4. The promotional pass can be redeemed for one free day-use admission at any Utah State Park from August 3-6, 2026. One pass per vehicle.

Fire Restrictions

Stage 2 fire restrictions are in effect at all Utah State Parks. Here’s what that means:

NO OPEN FIRES OF ANY KIND

Devices using pressurized liquid or gas fuels (stoves, grills, or lanterns) with a shut-off valve are allowed when used at least 3 feet from flammable material.

Do your part to protect our parks. 70% of wildfires in Utah are human-caused. Take small steps to reduce your chance of starting a wildfire. Avoid smoking near vegetation, don’t drag your chains, and park in designated areas, not on plants.

Please recreate responsibly—enjoy our lakes, hike our trails, and make lasting memories with friends and family. This holiday, choose celebrations that keep our parks safe and fire-free.