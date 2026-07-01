Richmond in Motion! Film Contest
The Richmond Investment for Commercial Health (RICH) Task Force is calling on creative storytellers to bring our official Vision Statement to life on screen. Your mission is to create a 2-minute promotional video that weaves Richmond’s historic mill villages—Hope Valley, Wyoming, Carolina, Shannock, and Usquepaug—into a single, vibrant community narrative.
The submission deadline is October 7th and prizes are available in multiple categories. For additional information, terms & conditions, and submission requirements, please visit the RICH Task Force page.
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