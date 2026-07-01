Poppy: California digital’s assistant now available statewide

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – On July 1, Poppy: California’s Digital Assistant moved from a limited pilot to statewide availability, making the State-built secure, in-house generative AI (GenAI) platform available to departments across California.

Poppy advances Governor Gavin Newsom’s Executive Order (EO N-12-23) to responsibly explore GenAI. Built by the California Department of Technology (CDT) with input from more than 20 departments, during the pilot Poppy was used by 70+ departments and 2,700+ employees.

Unlike AI deployments that rely on a single vendor, Poppy provides access to multiple leading models through one secure, state-managed platform. This approach keeps the platform flexible as the technology evolves.

Poppy’s statewide availability puts responsibly governed AI directly into the hands of the people who serve Californians.

Statewide availability reduces barriers to adoption

Departments don’t need to independently manage vendor selection, procurement, or security reviews. CDT centrally maintains Poppy’s security, compliance, and integrations, including safeguards such as automatic PII detection and a strict no-model-training policy to ensure department data is not used to train AI models. This centralized approach lowers cost and risk compared to department-specific solutions.

Poppy is designed for immediate use with no additional setup, allowing employees to spend more time applying expertise and judgment to mission work. Grounded in trusted CA.gov sources, using open-internet sources only when prompted, and supported by guardrails, Poppy enables employees to use GenAI with appropriate privacy and security protections.

Supporting business needs

Poppy supports day-to-day work across functions including but not limited to:

Human Resources: draft onboarding materials; support workforce and succession planning

Policy/program: summarize information; prepare briefing materials

Procurement/finance/front-line teams: complete forms; draft routine correspondence; validate documentation against policy

Pilot users reported time savings on high-volume tasks. CDT will continue to improve Poppy based on employee feedback and an active product roadmap.

Learn more about Poppy online

https://www.cdt.ca.gov/poppy/