Governor Newsom announces California nearly triples the nation’s largest open-access middle-mile broadband network

California closing the digital divide

The Middle-Mile Broadband Initiative ensures that California has a resilient, open-access broadband network connecting communities to high-speed internet for generations to come. Once complete, last-mile projects will take internet connections from middle-mile lines to homes, schools, businesses, and more.

The middle-mile itself is the physical fiber line infrastructure needed for internet access, capable of carrying large amounts of data at high speeds over long distances. This will bring internet access to previously underserved communities, connecting families to their work, schools, doctors, and friends by way of their devices.

The initiative has now completed or begun active construction on 5,549 miles of the network. That’s nearly 70% of the 8,100-mile system.

This network is a key part of Governor Newsom’s Build More, Faster — For All infrastructure agenda, which has driven historic investments in broadband that will benefit all Californians for generations. You can find more projects supporting your communities at build.ca.gov.

Building the backbone of digital access

In July 2021, Governor Newsom signed Senate Bill 156 (SB 156) into law, creating an open-access middle-mile network to bring equitable high-speed broadband service to all Californians. SB 156 provides $3.25 billion to build the necessary infrastructure to bring internet connectivity to homes, businesses, and community institutions.

The Newsom administration has advanced innovative programs to close the digital divide, including programs for digital literacy and the construction of the MMBN. CDT is the lead state department for planning and constructing the middle-mile. The CPUC has awarded over $1.2 billion in last-mile grants, benefiting over 2 million Californians across all 58 counties. Tribes and local governments have played a critical role by leveraging their local planning and funding to fast-track construction.

California continues to make progress delivering over 8,000 miles of open-access broadband fiber, enabling more affordable and reliable broadband access for many of California’s most underserved communities.