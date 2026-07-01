State Arts Council opens selected grant applications

Published on Wednesday, July 01, 2026

Providence, RI—The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) announced today that applications are now open for two arts and culture grant programs – General Operating Support for Organizations and General Operating Support for Artists.

The deadline for submitting a grant application is Sept. 1 at 11:59 p.m.

Grants being offered are:

General Operating Support for Organizations provides multi-year operating support to arts and culture organizations and culturally specific organizations in Rhode Island that meaningfully engage and inspire their communities through arts and culture programming.

General Operating Support for Artists (GOSA) provides grants for three consecutive years for three artists to work toward large, specific, self-identified goals in their art practice.



To receive assistance with the application process for General Operating Support for Organizations and General Operating Support for Artists, staff members are hosting online information sessions and drop-in application support. See the full schedule of events.

To learn more about RISCA’s grants, click here.

Questions? Email: risca.contact@arts.ri.gov.

Rhode Island State Council on the Arts is a state agency supported by appropriations from the Rhode Island General Assembly and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. RISCA provides grants, technical assistance and staff support to arts organizations and artists, schools, community centers, social service organizations and local governments to bring the arts into the lives of Rhode Islanders. Visit www.arts.ri.gov for more information. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).