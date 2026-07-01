Boise ordinance adds licensing rules for high-powered e-motorbikes

Boise’s July 1 ordinance requires high‑powered e‑motorbikes (750 watts or 28+ mph) to be licensed, registered, and insured. State law is unchanged; e‑bikes and e‑scooters stay untitled.

BOISE – The City of Boise’s emergency ordinance, effective July 1, 2026, now requires high-powered e-motorbikes; those 750 watts or above or capable of 28 mph or more, to be licensed, registered, and insured within city limits. This city action does not change Idaho statute: e-bicycles and e-scooters remain untitled under state law.

DMV offices anticipate seeing more customers seeking to title and register these vehicles. They’ll need ownership documents, a VIN inspection, and a notarized motorbike conversion affidavit. If they lack proof of ownership, they must follow Idaho’s bonded title process.

Drivers operating these vehicles on public roads must meet licensing requirements, including a motorcycle endorsement or motorcycle learner’s permit. For questions, information on titling, and motorcycle endorsement information, visit dmv.idaho.gov or call 208-584-4343.