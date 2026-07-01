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County prepares for winter road maintenance and road preservation

Mesa County is preparing for winter road maintenance while helping extend the life of county roads. On June 23, Mesa County Commissioners approved a contract with Whitewater Building for chips and chat aggregate material in an amount not to exceed $134,000.

Chat aggregate is mixed with salt and applied to roads during winter weather to improve traction. Purchasing the material now allows Road and Bridge crews to prepare before winter arrives.

The chips will be used for the County's in-house chip seal program. Chip sealing protects pavement from weather and wear, extending the life of existing roads and delaying more costly repairs or reconstruction. This year's work is planned in the Fruita area and on DS Road, with additional chip seal work anticipated in the Glade Park area next year.

Purchasing materials in advance helps crews complete winter maintenance and road preservation work on schedule while reducing the need for more expensive repairs over time.

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County prepares for winter road maintenance and road preservation

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