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Gift Shop CLOSED July 18-26

July 1, 2026

The Valley of Fire Gift Shop will be closed from July 18 through July 26.
It will reopen on July 27.

The Visitor Center will remain open for normal hours (9am-4pm) during that time. 

(Within the next two months we will begin selling some gift shop items online; Keep an eye out for more information!)

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Gift Shop CLOSED July 18-26

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