Voluntary Water Use Restriction

The Cumberland Water Department is instituting a voluntary outdoor water use restriction. Due to a combination of the current drought conditions and operational limitations, we are struggling to maintain the daily summer demand.

The outdoor water restriction is advising that uses of water such as watering lawns and gardens, washing cars, driveways, houses and the topping off of swimming pools to occur on an alternating odd even pattern such as the second, fourth and sixth of the month at those households with even numbered street addresses and on odd days of the month for those with odd numbered addresses.

We are hopeful that conditions will improve and we can lift the restriction before the end of the summer.

Your cooperation is greatly appreciated. If you have any questions, please reach out to the Water Department at 401-658-0666.