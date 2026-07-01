CTDOT Developing Statewide Resilience Improvement Plan

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is developing a Resilience Improvement Plan (RIP) to help identify climate-related vulnerabilities and prioritize solutions across the agency’s multi-modal transportation network.

The RIP uses federal formula funds allocated for resilience-related planning activities under the Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) program created under the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act (IIJA).

By developing the RIP and incorporating it into the state’s Long-Range Transportation Plan, Connecticut will be eligible to reduce its federal/state cost share on transportation projects. The process also prepares the state for the continued operation and rapid recovery of surface transportation systems affected by major weather events, including natural disasters and changing climate conditions.

“It’s clear the weather patterns are changing, with stronger storms, including more rain events. The Resilience Improvement Plan will help us better understand our risks and what projects can be completed to improve resiliency across the state,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto. “I encourage the public to get involved and share their feedback as we continue developing this plan for the state of Connecticut.”

The plan will be conducted in two phases. Phase one will conduct a risk-based vulnerability assessment that draws on existing and future climate data to rank vulnerability of state-owned assets. In the second phase, CTDOT will develop an implementation plan identifying potential projects, timelines, and cost-estimates.

A survey is open to the public to provide feedback on what types of projects CTDOT should consider to improve resiliency across the state. To complete the survey, visit https://forms.office.com/g/knhzU1PBRy.

For additional information, including a video overview of Connecticut’s statewide Resilience Improvement Plan, visit portal.ct.gov/ResilienceImprovementPlan.

The final Resilience Improvement Plan is expected to be completed by early 2025.