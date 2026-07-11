Public Invited to Informational Meeting Rt 15 Interchange 51 Improvements in Hamden and North Haven

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) will conduct an in-person public information and CEPA scoping meeting concerning the Route 15 Interchange 51 Improvements in Hamden and North Haven on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at the Hamden Government Center, 3rd Floor Conference Room, located at 2750 Dixwell Avenue in Hamden. The meeting facility is ADA accessible.

The public information meeting is being held to provide the public and local community with the opportunity to offer comments or ask questions regarding the proposed project. An open forum for individual discussions with CTDOT officials will begin at 6:00 p.m. and the formal presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m. For instructions on providing comments and ask questions, please visit portal.ct.gov/DOTHamden0061-0156.

“This project will address a history of rear-end crashes at the Route 15 interchange 51 ramps and make travel through the corridor more efficient. The proposed improvements are designed to reduce difficult merging conditions at the Route 15 ramps by removing the stop signs and adding acceleration and deceleration lanes. This project will also add sidewalks along Whitney Avenue, improving connectivity and creating safer and more accessible accommodations for pedestrians,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Project Manager Nicholas Ivanoff. “We encourage the public to attend this meeting to share their feedback with the CTDOT project team to incorporate into the design.”

Right-of-way impacts associated with the proposed improvements will include a partial sliver acquisition to accommodate a turn lane and sidewalk reconstruction. Temporary easements and rights to grade are also anticipated for sidewalk construction, retaining wall modifications, and guiderail installation.

Construction is anticipated to begin spring 2028 subject to availability of funding, acquisition of rights of way, and approval of permits. The estimated construction cost for this project is approximately $32 million. This project is anticipated to be undertaken with 80% federal funds and 20% state funds.

Individuals may request that project information be mailed to them within one (1) week of the meeting by contacting Nicholas Ivanoff at Nicholas.Ivanoff@ct.gov or 860-594-2597.

Language assistance may be requested by contacting the CTDOT Language Assistance Call Line 860-594-2109. Requests should be made at least five (5) business days prior to the meeting. Language assistance is provided at no cost to the public and efforts will be made to respond to timely requests for assistance.