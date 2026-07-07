Public Information Meeting Regarding Accessible Pedestrian Signal Upgrades in Southern Connecticut

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) will conduct a virtual public information meeting concerning the installation of upgraded Accessible Pedestrian Signals (APS) across Southern Connecticut in Branford, Bridgeport, Darien, Guilford, Milford, New Haven, North Haven, Norwalk, Orange, Trumbull, Wallingford, West Haven, and Woodbridge on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 6:00 p.m.

The public information meeting is being held to provide the public and local community the opportunity to offer comments or ask questions regarding the proposed project. The meeting will take place on Zoom. A question and answer (Q&A) session will immediately follow the presentation, which will be recorded. For instructions on accessing the meeting and ways to provide comments and ask questions, please visit portal.ct.gov/DOTSouthernCT0173-0549.

“These upgrades will enhance safety at several traffic signals for both pedestrians and vehicles,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Project Manager Balazs Szoke. “We encourage the public to attend this meeting to share their feedback with the CTDOT project team to incorporate into the design.”

Right-of-way impacts are expected to be minimal around some project intersections.

Construction is anticipated to begin in 2028 based on the availability of funding, acquisition of rights-of-way, and approval of permit(s). The estimated construction cost for this project is approximately $6 million. This project is anticipated to be undertaken with 90% federal funds and 10% state funds.

For audio access, listen to the meeting by calling 877-853-5257 and enter Meeting ID 898 8238 8755. Individuals with hearing and/or speech disabilities may dial 711 for Telecommunications Relay Services (TRS). The public may also request that project information be mailed to them within one week by contacting Balazs Szoke at DOTProject0173-0549@ct.gov or 860-594-2745.

Language assistance may be requested by contacting the CTDOT Language Assistance Call Line 860-594-2109. Requests should be made at least five business days prior to the meeting. Language assistance is provided at no cost to the public and efforts will be made to respond to timely requests for assistance.

The recording will also be posted following the meeting in CTDOT’s public meeting playlist at portal.ct.gov/ctdotVPIMarchive. Non-English language closed captioning will be available on YouTube.