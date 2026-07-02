Duarte’s Captivate™ Presentation Training Named World’s #1 TOP Communication Development Program by Global Gurus

The 2026 recognition is preceded by similar nods in 2025 and 2024. Alongside Duarte DataStory®, it ranks among the firm’s most in-demand offerings.

Knowing how to stand and deliver with conviction and composure is what ultimately gets budgets approved, strategies implemented, and audiences moved to action.” — Nancy Duarte

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Duarte, Inc. , a Silicon Valley communication firm that Fortune 50 companies, government agencies, and global organizations trust with their highest-stakes communication needs, announces that its Captivate™ presentation delivery training was named the World’s #1 TOP Communication Development Program by Global Gurus for the third consecutive year.“We’re honored to once again see our hard work and commitment to nurturing better, more effective communication recognized by Global Gurus,” said Duarte CEO, Nancy Duarte. “In a world where content generation and ideation can happen in seconds with AI, knowing how to stand and deliver with conviction and composure is what ultimately gets budgets approved, strategies implemented, and audiences moved to action.”Duarte’s Captivate™ training workshops hone core communication necessities like body language, eye contact, breath control, and vocal contrast to help content land during high-stakes moments. Participants are treated to hands-on exercises that target an upcoming presentation and work directly with facilitators to improve their delivery by applying time-tested communication strategies. In-person Captivate™ training workshops take place over one day while virtual live events cover the same material in two."Leadership dexterity increasingly hinges on the ability to build trust and truly connect with audiences," said Becky Bausman, Duarte's Chief Customer Officer. "Preparing the right content is half that challenge, which is why we root all our design and presentation writing work in empathy for the audience. But live delivery is where people will see the most measurable results. We made Captivate™ to bring empathy to the core of how people speak."Praise for Captivate™ followed previous accolades from the 2026 Cicero Speechwriting Awards which honored Duarte’s Maegan Stephens, VP of Communication and Marketing, and Nicole Lowenbraun, Program Director, Executive Presence, with “Future of the Workplace” distinction for their November 2025 TED Talk in Dubai that introduced the pair’s Adaptive Listeningmethodology to a global audience.For more information about Duarte's award-winning Captivate™ training program or how Duarte’s strategists, designers, facilitators, and coaches help elevate global brands to seize high-stakes moments, reach out at contact@duarte.com.###About DuarteDuarte, Inc. is an award-winning, woman-owned communication firm founded in 1988 by Nancy and Mark Duarte. Duarte shapes the presentations, keynotes, sales pitches, and executive recommendations for its clients when the outcome matters most. Its methodology has been pressure-tested through nearly four decades of working directly with the world's most influential brands and leaders. By placing empathy at the heart of strategy, story, visuals, and delivery, Duarte turns communication into a competitive advantage.Learn more at www.duarte.com © 2008-2026 Duarte, Inc. All rights reserved.

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