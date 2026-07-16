Duarte Announces Executive Presence Training Program for Leaders and Teams

The new offering empowers current executives, aspiring leaders, and whole organizations to command any room with conviction and composure.

AI takes up a lot of oxygen, but it’s important to remember it’s just a tool. It can’t replace effective communication or replicate the human element needed for empathetic storytelling.” — Nancy Duarte

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Duarte, Inc. , a Silicon Valley communication firm that Fortune 50 companies, government agencies, and global organizations trust with their highest-stakes communication needs, announces the release of a tailored Executive Presence offering for teams and departmental skill-building crafted from nearly 40 years of experience working with the world’s top communicators.“At Duarte, we define executive presence as the power to connect, influence, and stay composed no matter the room or the moment, and that’s what our latest training delivers at scale,” said Nicole Lowenbraun, Program Director, Executive Presence at Duarte. “After successfully partnering with companies like ServiceNow to create bespoke executive presence programming for their teams, demand for this category has only gained momentum.” The Duarte Executive Presence™ program combines live facilitated sessions, on-demand video series, 1:1 executive coaching, and capstone experiences with white glove program management to ensure partnerships deliver sustained, measurable results. Training participants learn the skills and strategies needed to show up with confidence and poise during high-stakes moments inside and outside their organization.“With the rise of generative AI tools in the workplace, we're seeing widening skill gaps in those who use it the most, especially when it comes to leadership communication and presentations,” said Jess Barron-Nygaard, Sr. Director, Learning Product Development at Duarte. “Training for executive presence can be the antidote to those atrophying skills because it gives participants a blueprint for clear, calm communication and responding in the moment. Executives can't afford to delay decisions. Practicing presence allows leaders to stay focused and on-message, even when high-stakes presentations, meetings, or conversations go off-script."With content and materials designed to meet unique organizational needs, Duarte’s Executive Presence™ program teaches leaders and teams how to command attention with engaging, dynamic delivery, stay measured in unplanned or high-pressure Q&As, and project confidence and authority in every interaction. The curriculum helps set a higher standard for internal and external communication at scale and readies learners to represent their organization with consistency at all levels of visibility.“AI takes up a lot of oxygen, but it’s important to remember it’s just a tool. It can’t replace effective communication or replicate the human element needed for empathetic storytelling,” said Duarte CEO, Nancy Duarte. “Where staying knowledgeable about new developments can give organizations an initial edge, preparing teams for the long-haul requires upstream skills training that's trend agnostic. Where content is increasingly outsourced to generative AI, building trust and authority will always need a human connection.”The release of the Duarte Executive Presence™ program comes on the heels of its Captivate™ workshop being named the World’s #1 TOP Communication Development Program by Global Gurus for the third consecutive year. In April, Duarte’s Maegan Stephens, VP of Communication, and Nicole Lowenbraun received “Future of the Workplace” distinction at the 2026 Cicero Speechwriting Awards for their TED Talk that put Duarte’s Adaptive Listeningmethodology on the world stage.For more information about the Duarte Executive Presence™ program or how Duarte’s strategists, designers, facilitators, and coaches help elevate global brands to seize high-stakes moments, reach out at contact@duarte.com.###About DuarteDuarte, Inc. is an award-winning, woman-owned communication firm founded in 1988 by Nancy and Mark Duarte. Duarte shapes the presentations, keynotes, sales pitches, and executive recommendations for its clients when the outcome matters most. Its methodology has been pressure-tested through nearly four decades of working directly with the world's most influential brands and leaders. By placing empathy at the heart of strategy, story, visuals, and delivery, Duarte turns communication into a competitive advantage.Learn more at www.duarte.com © 2008-2026 Duarte, Inc. All rights reserved.

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