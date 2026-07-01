July 01, 2026 - Eric White Joins MBLC

The Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners (MBLC) is pleased to announce Eric White as the new Government Affairs and Strategic Partnership Liaison. He will work closely with elected officials at the state, federal, and municipal levels and develop partnerships that advance accessibility, connectivity, and sustainability of library services across the Commonwealth.

“The past few years have taught us that having a seat at the table is vital if libraries are to remain cornerstones of a free democracy. What happens outside library doors on every level impacts our ability to provide library services that are essential. Services like free internet and computers, online research databases with accurate, reliable information, early literacy, and free books, eBooks, and classes for lifelong learning, are not guaranteed, especially in the current climate,” said MBLC Director Maureen Amyot. “Eric brings extensive political experience to the MBLC, but perhaps even more important, he has worked directly with communities to bring about positive change and understands that diverse voices and inclusion are keys to success.”

Eric comes to the MBLC from the Office of Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (MA-07) after serving in multiple roles, including Policy Director and Chief of Staff during her tenure as a Boston City Councilor and most recently as the Congresswoman’s District Director. He managed the legislative agenda at municipal and state levels and built coalitions inside and outside government to advocate for legislative and budgetary policy. He also worked extensively with community members including direct constituent casework, constituency advocacy events, field hearings, town halls, and community-based events.

“I am thrilled to be joining the passionate, dedicated, and impactful team at the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners to elevate the incredible work our libraries do in every corner of the Commonwealth,” said Eric White. “I have been humbled to serve the residents of the City of Boston and the Massachusetts 7th Congressional District with incredible public servants, including my friend and mentor Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, and I look forward to continuing to serve in this new capacity supporting the Commissioners, librarians, patrons, and general public who recognize the irreplaceable role libraries play in our communities.”