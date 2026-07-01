Statewide agreement links NC community colleges to App State health sciences program

New pathway creates seamless transfer for health-related AAS graduates

BOONE, N.C. — Appalachian State University has partnered with the North Carolina Community College System on a new statewide articulation agreement for health-related Associate in Applied Science (AAS) degrees.

The initiative includes nearly all of the state’s community colleges and establishes seamless transfer pathways into App State’s Bachelor of Science in health sciences program.

“At App State, we are deeply committed to eliminating educational barriers and empowering working professionals to advance their careers,” said App State Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Neva J. Specht. “This streamlined pathway honors their existing expertise while equipping them with the leadership and public health skills necessary to strengthen healthcare in our rural and underserved communities.”

More than 20,000 North Carolinians are currently enrolled in health-related AAS programs, reflecting strong statewide demand for healthcare education, but AAS credits often do not fully transfer toward bachelor’s degrees.

North Carolina’s Comprehensive Articulation Agreement already guarantees seamless transfer to the UNC System for students who earn the Associate in Arts or Associate in Science, the degrees designed for university transfer. Associate in Applied Science degrees, by contrast, are built for direct entry into the workforce and generally fall outside that agreement. The App State partnership closes that gap, giving health-related AAS graduates a clear, credit-bearing path to a bachelor’s degree that has not existed statewide.

App State’s health sciences program offers a flexible, accelerated pathway that can be completed online or in person in two years or less, preparing graduates for careers in management, public health and higher education.

“This agreement is a model for how North Carolina’s community colleges and universities can work together to strengthen the healthcare workforce,” said Dr. Brian S. Merritt, NCCCS senior vice president and chief academic officer. “By improving credit mobility and creating seamless pathways from the associate to a bachelor’s degree, we will grow tomorrow’s workforce and meet the needs of communities across our state.”

Customized degree paths for healthcare professionals

Students transferring from a North Carolina community college with a health-related AAS degree into the App State health sciences program can choose a concentration in healthcare management or public health. App State aims to launch a third concentration in health professions education in fall 2027.

Students can customize coursework to their career and educational goals while developing leadership, communication, critical thinking and professional skills.

The program requires 120 total credit hours, including transfer credits, with at least 30 credits completed at App State. It is available part time or full time, with rolling admission in the spring, summer and fall.

The only admissions criteria are a cumulative college GPA of 2.25 or higher and a health-related AAS degree from a North Carolina community college. There is no waiting list or admission cap for the App State program.

Strengthening NC’s healthcare workforce

North Carolina’s healthcare system faces critical leadership and health professions teaching shortages, especially in rural areas. The App State health sciences program, launched in fall 2024, provides a pathway for allied health professionals to advance in their fields, offering affordable, flexible degree completion options that fit around full-time work schedules. It also builds the teaching pipeline needed to train more allied health professionals.



“This program has quickly exceeded our expectations by filling an important niche for students who want to pursue advanced career paths in health professions,” said Dr. Marie Huff, dean of App State’s Beaver College of Health Sciences.

In the program’s first two years, about half of enrolled students have come from rural and underserved areas, and nearly 80% are first-generation students, helping strengthen North Carolina’s healthcare workforce pipeline while expanding educational and economic opportunity across the state.

“App State’s health sciences program is very flexible and allowed me to take courses directly relating to my passions,” said App State alumna Olivia Lorenz ’25, who earned a bachelor’s degree in health sciences after transferring from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College with an occupational therapy assistant AAS degree. “This program allowed me to identify my strengths and what sets me apart from other individuals in the job force.”

To learn more, visit appstate.edu/academics/majors/id/health-sciences-bs.

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About Appalachian State University

As a premier public institution, Appalachian State University prepares students to lead purposeful lives. App State is one of 17 campuses in the University of North Carolina System, with a national reputation for innovative teaching and opening access to a high-quality, cost-effective education. The university enrolls more than 21,000 students, has a low student-to-faculty ratio and offers more than 150 undergraduate and 80 graduate majors at its Boone and Hickory campuses and through App State Online. Learn more at https://www.appstate.edu.

About the North Carolina Community College System

The North Carolina Community College System (NC Community Colleges or System) is the engine for workforce development in North Carolina and the only public entity dedicated to providing affordable college access to anyone in the state. The System is governed by the NC State Board of Community Colleges with administration from the NC Community College System Office, and support from the NC Community Colleges Foundation, and is powered by the 58 community colleges and their respective foundations. Together, the System serves 600,000 students and awards more than 60,000 degrees, diplomas, and certificates annually. For more information, visit https://www.nccommunitycolleges.edu/.\