Mosquito spraying throughout Camden County Thursday

(Lindenwold, NJ) – Early Thursday morning, the Mosquito Control Commission will be in the community spraying and surveilling areas throughout Camden County.

“It’s important for residents to be cognizant of any standing water on their property,” said Commissioner Jeffrey Nash, liaison to the Camden County Mosquito Commission. “Mosquitos need standing water to breed, so you can help keep them off your property by removing water from places like flowerpots and containers. Being proactive has a major impact on the mosquito population and helps the hardworking people at the Camden County Mosquito Control Commission in their efforts.”

Camden County Mosquito Commission will be conducting ULV “spraying” operations on Thursday, July 2, 2026, between the hours of 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. in the following locations, weather permitting:

Bellmawr

Bradley Ave.

Glenview Ave.

Grafton Ave.

Devon Ave.

Spruce Ave.

4th Ave.

3rd Ave.

Evergreen Ave.

Farragut Rd.

Salem Ave.

Mercer Ave.

Bergen Ave.

Union Ave.

Creek Rd.

Berlin

Gardens Ave.

Glenview Ave.

Central Ave.

Leroy Ave.

Ridgeview Ave.

Summit Ave.

Thomas Ave.

Camden

S 8th St.

Ware St.

Bulson St.

Chelton Ave.

S 9th St.

S 10th St.

Park Dr

N 6th St.

N 7th St.

Erie St.

N 6th St.

Bailey St.

York St.

Tuckahoe Rd.

Idaho Rd.

Kansas Rd.

Wasp Rd.

NW Octagon Rd.

Trent Rd.

Sumter Rd.

Chestnut St.

Orchard St.

Sycamore St.

Louis St.

Kaighns Ave.

Liberty St.

Cherry Hill

Kent Rd.

Colmar Rd.

Colwick Rd.

Merion Rd.

Lenape Rd.

St. Martins Rd.

St. Davids Rd.

Ambler Rd.

Bala Rd.

Wayne Rd.

Overbrook Dr.

Media Rd.

Devon Rd.

Haverford Rd.

9 Acre Ct.

County Walk

White Pond Ct.

Thoreau Ct.

Walden Way

Walden Ct.

Fairhaven Dr.

Fairhaven Ct.

Kresson Rd.

En Provence Ct.

Saddlebrook Ct.

Cooper Run Dr.

Fox Hollow Dr.

Forage Ln.

Hunters Dr.

Hawthrone Dr.

Hawthorne Ct.

Partridge Ln.

Brick Rd.

Kate Ct.

Todd Ct.

Sandringham Rd.

Squire Ln.

Gainsboro Rd.

Nathaniel Ave.

Monterey Ave.

Hille Dr.

Magnolia

Otter Branch Dr

Sherwood Rd.

Grant Ave.

Brooke Ave.

Mt. Ephraim

County Rd 511 Spur.

Jefferson Ave.

Roosevelt Ave.

Harding Ave.

Baird Ave.

Oak Ave.

Grant Ave.

Lincoln Ave.

Lindwood Ave

Winthrop Ave.

Pennsauken

Drexel Ave.

Highland Ave.

Garden Ave

Woodland Ave.

Witherspoon Ave.

Burwood Ave.

Homestead Ave.

Mansion Blvd.

Frosthoffer Ave.

King Ave.

Drexel Ave.

Somerdale

Pennsylvania Ave.

Columbia Ave.

Cornell Ave.

Lafayette Ave.

Vassar Ave.

Browning Ave.

Raws Ave.

Voorhees

Signal Hill Dr.

Quail Hollow Ct.

Lexington Ct.

Brookview Dr.

Brookview Ct.

William Feather Dr.

Westbrooke Ct.

Fox Hollow Rd.

Wyndham Rd.

Chatham Dr.

Kings Croft Ln.

Sherwood Ln.

“The commission works with the New Jersey Public Health Environmental Laboratories in Trenton to verify the presence of West Nile Virus and other communicable diseases in their samples,” continued Nash. “When an area tests positive, the Mosquito Commission returns to spray the area when the mosquitoes are most active. It’s important to know that the mosquito spray used by the commission is not harmful to humans or pets, but you should avoid direct contact if you have respiratory concerns or are sensitive to irritants.”

The Camden County Mosquito Commission suggests checking around your yard for containers that may become a place for mosquito breeding. The following is a checklist of tips to help eliminate mosquito breeding:

Dispose of unnecessary containers that hold water. Turn containers that you wish to keep upside down or put holes in the bottom, so water drains out. Just a teaspoon of stagnant water is capable of hosting over 100 mosquito eggs.

Swimming pools are a common problem. All pools must be checked and maintained to keep them mosquito-free. Swimming pools can breed mosquitoes within days after you stop adding chlorine or other disinfectants. Pool covers can catch rainwater and become a mosquito breeding ground.

Consider adding mosquito larvicide to ornamental ponds.

Change water in bird baths, fountains, and animal troughs weekly.

Maintain screens on windows and doors to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home or business.

Screen vents to septic and other water tanks.

Do not dump leaves or grass clippings into a catch basin or streams.

Do not allow water to collect on sagging tarps or awnings.

Do not allow trashcan lids to fill with water.

Store large boats so they drain, and small boats upside down. If covered, keep the tarp tight so water does not pool on top of the tarp.

For more information, or to report a problem, contact the Camden County Mosquito Commission at (856) 566-2945 or skeeters@camdencounty.com.