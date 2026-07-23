Camden County Air Quality Committee named recipient of the New Jersey Clean Cities Coalition Community Impact Award

(Camden, NJ) – The Camden County Air Quality Committee recently received the 2026 Community Impact Award from the New Jersey Clean Cities Coalition, as part of their annual NJ Clean Cities Clean Transportation Awards Program, which honors the individuals, organizations, and initiatives that have made significant contributions to advancing clean transportation solutions, reducing emissions and energy independence practices across the state. The Community Impact Award honors organizations or individuals who have excelled at engaging and educating their community about sustainability and clean energy initiatives.

Established in 2024 to address the ongoing issue of air quality in the region, the Camden County Air Quality Committee is an advisory panel of subject matter experts and community advocates assembled to provide strategic guidance to the Camden County Board of Commissioners, municipal, and regional partners. Through collaborative partnerships and public initiatives, the Committee promotes sustainable transportation practices, encourages emissions reduction, and helps translate regional clean transportation goals into meaningful local action.

“This award reflects the dedication of our Air Quality Committee over the past two years to making Camden County a healthier, more sustainable place to live, work, and play,” said Commissioner Jeffrey Nash. “While this recognition is an important milestone, we remain committed to expanding our efforts and finding new ways to improve air quality and encourage clean energy alternatives throughout our region.”

The New Jersey Clean Cities Coalition is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of alternative fuels and advanced vehicle technologies in order to increase domestic energy security, enhance economic development and improve regional air quality.