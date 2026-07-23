Downtown Camden branch of the Camden County Library System to resume curbside services

(Voorhees, NJ) – The Nilsa I. Cruz-Perez Downtown Camden branch of the Camden County Library System will begin offering curbside services on Thursday, July 23, as remediation continues following the severe flooding the branch experienced earlier this month. Curbside services will be available Thursday, July 23, and Friday, July 24, and will resume Monday through Friday the following week. Curbside service will not be available on Saturday, July 25, or Saturday, August 1.

“Thank you to our patrons for their patience as we navigate repairs to our branch after the unprecedented flooding we experienced earlier this month,” said Linda Devlin, Director of the Camden County Library System. “We will continue to keep the public informed of our operating status and look forward to serving you curbside at this branch, or at one of our other locations.”

Please visit www.camdencountylibrary.org for locations and operating hours of the other branches of the Camden County Library System.