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Recreational Target Shooting Closure

Recreational Target Shooting Closure posted by the USDA & US Forest Service from 7/1/2026 through 8/1/2026, unless rescinded. The closure impacts the Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands.

Emergency Management Posted on July 01, 2026

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Recreational Target Shooting Closure

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