ROAD CLOSURE NOTICE FOR BAILEY:

Beginning on Monday, July 20, County Road 72 will be closed at Hi Meadow Drive and Bob Cat Trail so that our Public Works team can replace two culverts by the fishing club pond. The closure is expected to last 7-10 days and the traveling public will not be able to go through CR 72.

We thank you in advance for your patience and ask that you please respect all work zones to help us keep our workers safe!

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