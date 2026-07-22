AQUATIC & WELLNESS CENTER KICK-OFF

Last night, a Kick-Off Event for a new Aquatic & Wellness Center was held in the River Room at the Paul Sawyier Public Library. The meeting was hosted by the project design firm, Schmidt Associates This is the first step in gathering community feedback about this project. A link to the survey can be found below. Please complete this form ASAP so you can add your voice and help shape this exciting new facility.

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