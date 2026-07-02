Roomvu Launches AI-Built Landing Pages

The new AI conversion pages turns social clicks into booked appointment

Most agents think building a great web page means hiring a developer or spending thousands on a premium web service. Engage Pages changes that entirely.” — Sam Mehrbod, Chief Executive Officer of Roomvu

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roomvu , the AI-driven video marketing platform that automates social media for real estate professionals, today announced the launch of Roomvu Engage Pages. Integrated directly into the Roomvu Engage platform, the new tool is designed to eliminate missing leads by providing real estate and mortgage professionals with high-converting and goal specific destinations that turn social media engagement into booked appointments.While most marketing tools focus solely on generating views, Roomvu is shifting the industry standard toward conversion. The new tool allows agents to launch personalized, on-brand landing pages in under five minutes, ensuring that every click from a social post, video, or ad has a clear path to becoming a client."Most agents think building a great web page means hiring a developer or spending thousands on a premium web service. Engage Pages changes that entirely. You describe what you want, the AI builds it, and in a few clicks you have an elite, custom grade page – without the price tag or the wait. We put a web designer inside the platform,” said Sam Mehrbod, Chief Executive Officer of Roomvu.The new builder features six conversion focused goals, including Buyer Lead Generation, Luxury Positioning, and Market Authority. By selecting a goal and a visual style, the AI automatically structures the page, writes the copy, and embeds lead capture forms. This removes the need for expensive designers or complex web development, allowing professionals to pivot their strategy between showings or client meetings.To ensure these new destinations deliver measurable ROI, Roomvu has tightly integrated the builder with Roomvu Engage. This full funnel solution utilizes a dedicated ads team to manage agent budgets, delivering appointments and conversations. Once a lead is captured via the landing page, Roomvu’s hybrid AI and human follow-up system takes over, with a 95 percent lead contact rate and a 24/7 response time to book appointments directly into the professional's calendar."I've worked with web developers, paid for high-end custom web design services, and waited weeks for revisions. With Engage Pages it felt like having a web designer in the chat. I described what I needed, made a few clicks, and had a page I would have spent thousands on is now done in minutes,” stated Tricia Lehane, REALTORof RE/MAX Excalibur, Arizona.With over 400,000 professionals now on the platform, Roomvu continues to expand its intelligent marketing system. The new landing page builder is compliance ready and tailored for real estate agents, mortgage brokers, and financial advisors, allowing them to save dozens of hours monthly on technical setup while seeing three times the increase in conversion rates.For more information on Roomvu’s AI Engage Pages , visit https://www.roomvu.com/academy/roomvu-landing-page-builder/ To learn more about Roomvu's Engage system, visit https://www.roomvu.com/roomvu-engage About RoomvuRoomvu is a leading AI video marketing platform dedicated to providing innovative marketing solutions for real estate agents, brokerages, and REALTORS. Recognized as one of the top 20 most innovative real estate technology companies in Canada by the Canadian Innovation Exchange. Roomvu is backed by REACH, the venture capital arm of the National Association of REALTORS. With a focus on automated, high-quality, and hyperlocal content creation, Roomvu empowers real estate professionals to enhance their online presence, engage with clients, and drive business growth.

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