DeCaro Auctions Announces Strategic Global Market Expansion

The luxury real estate firm appoints a new team of international directors and advisors across North America, Asia Pacific, and Mexico.

To execute world class campaigns across borders, you need boots on the ground. This team brings the caliber of luxury expertise and cross cultural nuance required to serve our clients globally.” — Mario Vargas, CEO of DeCaro Auctions

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DeCaro Auctions , a global leader in the marketing and sale of luxury real estate, today announced a massive global expansion across North America, Asia Pacific, and Mexico. DeCaro Auctions is rapidly scaling its international footprint to meet the accelerating demand for its high-touch, expedited sales model from ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals and elite brokerages worldwide.“Expanding our presence into key wealth capitals is the natural next step as we scale our international auction platform,” said Mario Vargas, Chief Executive Officer of DeCaro Auctions. “To execute world class campaigns across borders, you need boots on the ground with impeccable local relationships. This team brings the exact caliber of luxury expertise and cross cultural nuance required to serve our clients globally.”To lead this next chapter of global growth, DeCaro Auctions has appointed a cohort of luxury real estate veterans to key international and US territories, including:Will Wagner joins as Managing Director for the US and Canada.Based in Hong Kong, Joyce Lee steps into the role of Managing Director for Asia Pacific / Hong Kong, bringing deep cross-border expertise and an elite network of international investors to capture wealth migration throughout APAC.Mitch Abundis is expanding his responsibilities as a Private Client Advisor and Mexico Director.Joshua Hawkins joins as a Private Client Advisor for the US, enhancing DeCaro’s premium advisory services and connecting high-end buyers and sellers across key domestic luxury markets. Along with Tyler Lively, joining as a U.S. based Property Experience Director.“After years in the auction industry, I’ve seen auctions become an accepted way to buy and sell luxury real estate, creating a transparent and competitive environment for both buyers and sellers. As the market continues to evolve, it’s exciting to be part of a team that offers innovative solutions, backed by years of experience and a shared commitment to delivering exceptional results,” said Hawkins“I’ve been working in international auctions for several years. Mexico has been a tremendous market with its culture, food, and beautiful beaches that are very appealing to international buyers,” added Abundis. “Time is critical for both the buyer and the seller. The seller is grateful to sell their home in just a few weeks and be completely liquid. The buyer is excited to own a new vacation home for their family or investment purposes. It's always a win-win situation.”"DeCaro Auctions is perfectly positioned to maximize value for our clients in this evolving market. I'm excited to bring our proven auction model and expertise to Canada," stated Wagner. “Auctions can be the very best way to sell one-of-a-kind, luxury property with a date-certain sale, qualified buyers and urgency. That's the winning combination.”This extensive international expansion builds directly upon DeCaro's new partnership with REALM Global, a private network connecting over 550 top real estate advisors across 21 countries, as well as a wave of executive leadership appointments instituted earlier this year under Vargas.To learn more about DeCaro Auctions, visit: www.decaroauctions.com About DeCaro AuctionsDeCaro Auctions is a global luxury auction firm specializing in the marketing and sale of high-value real estate, yachts, aviation, or private label, through strategic auction campaigns. Founded more than four decades ago, the firm combines disciplined auction execution with immersive marketing and private client advisory services to deliver certainty, global reach, and competitive outcomes for extraordinary properties.

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