Roooster Launches AI-Powered Field Service Software

Roooster's AI-powered field service management platform helps HVAC, plumbing, electrical, roofing, pressure washing, lawn care, and other home service businesses quote faster, schedule smarter, dispatch crews, and get paid from one platform.

New AI platform helps HVAC, plumbing, roofing, electrical, lawn care, and cleaning businesses quote, schedule, dispatch, and get paid faster.

We built Roooster to help contractors spend less time managing software and more time serving customers. AI should simplify running a business, not make it more complicated.” — Adrian Gonzalez, Co-Founder, Roooster

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New AI-first platform combines quoting, scheduling, dispatch, invoicing, payments, and customer management into one solution for contractors across more than 20 home service industries.Roooster today announced the launch of its AI-powered field service management platform , introducing a new solution designed to help home service businesses simplify operations, reduce administrative work, and improve customer response times.Built specifically for contractors, Roooster combines AI-powered quoting, scheduling, dispatch, work order management, customer relationship management (CRM), invoicing, online booking, payment processing, and business automation into a single platform. The software is designed to replace multiple disconnected applications with one integrated field service management solution.Home service companies often rely on separate systems for estimating, technician scheduling, dispatching, invoicing, payments, and customer communication. Managing multiple tools can increase administrative work, reduce efficiency, and slow response times. Roooster was developed to simplify these workflows through automation and artificial intelligence while remaining easy to use for owner-operators, growing businesses, and multi-crew service companies.The platform supports more than 20 home service industries, including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, roofing, pressure washing, window cleaning, lawn care, landscaping, pest control, house cleaning, painting, garage door services, locksmith services, fencing, tree services, pool and spa services, solar installation, handyman services, carpentry, and moving companies.One of Roooster's core capabilities is its AI-powered quoting software. Contractors can upload a property photo or enter a service address, allowing Roooster's AI technology to analyze the project and generate detailed Good, Better, and Best estimates in seconds. The platform is designed to help contractors respond to customer inquiries more quickly while reducing the manual work traditionally required to prepare estimates.In addition to AI-powered quoting, Roooster includes drag-and-drop scheduling, technician dispatching, route optimization, work order management, customer communication, online booking, mobile field access, digital invoicing, integrated payment processing, reporting, and business automation. The platform enables contractors to manage the complete customer journey from the initial inquiry through the final payment from one application.Unlike many business management platforms originally developed for general business use, Roooster was built specifically for the daily workflows of home service professionals. Trade-specific fields, forms, automation, and workflows allow businesses to get started in approximately 10 minutes without lengthy implementation or extensive customization."Our mission has always been simple," said Adrian Gonzalez, Co-Founder of Roooster. "Home service professionals should spend more time serving customers and growing their businesses, not switching between software, chasing paperwork, or managing repetitive administrative tasks. We built Roooster to simplify those everyday operations with practical AI that helps contractors work faster, serve customers better, and grow more efficiently."Roooster is also introducing its AI Early Access Program , giving a limited number of contractors the opportunity to experience upcoming AI capabilities before public release. Early participants will receive priority onboarding, early access to new AI features, and the opportunity to provide feedback that helps shape future product development."The best software is built with the people who use it every day," Gonzalez added. "Our AI Early Access Program gives contractors the opportunity to help shape the future of AI-powered field service management while gaining early access to technology designed specifically for the home service industry."As demand continues to grow for AI-powered business software, contractors are increasingly looking for field service management software that improves productivity without adding complexity. Roooster was created to help home service businesses automate repetitive office work while improving quoting, scheduling, dispatching, invoicing, customer communication, and overall operational efficiency.Roooster is available with a 14-day free trial, free migration assistance, and flexible plans for solo operators, small teams, and growing field service businesses.Contractors interested in learning more or applying for the AI Early Access Program can visit https://roooster.ai About RooosterRoooster is an AI-powered field service management platform built specifically for home service businesses. The platform combines AI-powered quoting, scheduling, dispatch, work order management, technician routing, customer relationship management (CRM), online booking, invoicing, payment processing, reporting, and business automation into one integrated solution. Roooster serves contractors across more than 20 home service industries, including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, roofing, lawn care, landscaping, pressure washing, window cleaning, pest control, cleaning services, garage door services, and handyman businesses.Media ContactRoooster Media RelationsEmail: contact@roooster.aiWebsite: https://roooster.ai

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