Roooster Unveils AI Remote Estimating Software for Home Service Businesses

Roooster's AI Remote Estimating technology helps home service businesses generate accurate estimates using satellite imagery, property data, and AI-powered automation without requiring an initial site visit.

New AI-powered estimating uses satellite imagery and property data to help contractors send faster, more accurate quotes without every site visit.

We know one of the biggest limitations for home service businesses isn't finding work. It's finding the time to quote it. Roooster helps contractors send more quotes in less time and win more jobs.” — Sindy Espitia, Co-Founder of Roooster

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roooster , the AI-powered field service management platform built for home service businesses, today announced the expansion of its AI Remote Estimating technology, helping contractors generate professional estimates remotely by automatically analyzing publicly available property information from a customer's address.For decades, contractors have relied on driving to nearly every property before preparing an estimate. While on-site visits are still necessary for certain projects, they often consume hours each day that could otherwise be spent serving customers, completing jobs, or generating additional revenue.Roooster's AI Remote Estimating technology was developed to help solve that challenge.Contractors simply enter a property address into the Roooster app, or Roooster automatically uses the address from new leads submitted through a connected website, online booking form, or digital advertising campaign. The platform then retrieves publicly available property information, including satellite imagery, parcel boundaries, building square footage, lot size, property characteristics, and publicly available listing photos when available. Using this information, contractors can prepare accurate estimates remotely, reducing unnecessary travel, responding to customers faster, and completing more estimates each day.The technology is especially valuable for home service businesses that estimate projects based on property size or visible project scope, including pressure washing, soft washing, exterior cleaning, residential and commercial painting, roof cleaning, window cleaning, landscaping, lawn care, fence staining, concrete cleaning, holiday lighting, property maintenance, and many other field service industries."We know one of the biggest limitations for home service businesses isn't finding work. It's finding the time to quote it," said Sindy Espitia, Co-Founder of Roooster. "Every estimate often means driving across town, sitting in traffic, and spending valuable time on-site before a quote can even be sent. Our AI Estimating Tool helps eliminate many of those trips by gathering the property information contractors need to build accurate estimates remotely. That means businesses can send more quotes in less time, respond to leads faster, and ultimately win more jobs. Instead of being limited to four or five estimates a day because of travel, contractors can focus on what actually grows their business."In today's competitive home service market, speed matters. Homeowners and commercial property managers often request estimates from multiple companies before making a decision. Businesses that respond first with professional pricing are frequently in a stronger position to win new customers. Roooster helps contractors reduce the time between receiving a lead and delivering an estimate, giving businesses a meaningful competitive advantage.Beyond estimating, Roooster includes an integrated AI Assistant designed to simplify daily operations. Users can interact with the platform using natural language to create customer contacts, generate estimates, automate administrative tasks, organize customer information, and streamline everyday workflows. Built with AI at its core, Roooster minimizes the learning curve associated with traditional field service software, allowing businesses to get up and running quickly without extensive training.Roooster combines AI estimating, CRM, scheduling, dispatching, online booking, invoicing, payments, customer communication, automation, and business management into one easy-to-use platform for contractors. The software serves a wide range of industries, including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, roofing, painting, pressure washing, landscaping, lawn care, cleaning services, pest control, pool service, handyman businesses, and other field service professionals.To learn more about Roooster's AI-powered field service management platform, visit https://roooster.ai About RooosterRoooster is an AI-powered field service management software platform built for home service businesses. The platform helps contractors manage estimating, customer relationships, scheduling, dispatching, invoicing, payments, automation, online booking, and business operations from one integrated system designed to save time, improve efficiency, and help service businesses grow.

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