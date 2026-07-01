Carroll County Farm Museum 60th Birthday Activities Continue

Westminster, MD, Wednesday, July 1, 2026 – Carroll County is happy to continue the 60th anniversary celebration of the opening of the Carroll County Farm Museum with additional events and activities.

The Farm Museum has held several events so far and will continue to hold celebrations throughout the remainder of 2026. Events include:

July 15 Nibble at Night Series – Topic: “Uncovering Rural Delivery” 6:30 pm July 25th “A Night at the Farm Museum” a fundraising progressive dinner tickets and sponsorship available now. Special America 250th discount through July 10, 2026, for couple tickets: special price $250.00/2) July 28th Charcuterie & Resin Tray Making Class 6 pm July 30th Goat Cuddling and Yoga 11 am August 10th An Anniversary Celebration with cake and ice cream, including guided tours 11 am September 12th Old-Fashioned Baseball Game 11 am September 16th Nibbles at Night Series – Topic: To Be Determined September 22nd Pumpkins and Succulents 6 pm October 27th Trick or Treat for kids 5:30 pm; Evening lantern walks for adults 8 pm November TBD Apples and Ale Dinner in the Tea Room curated by Tony Gerald from Collision Course November 18th Nibbles at Night Series – Topic: To Be Determined December 5th Farm Museum Holiday House Kickoff: A special opening day with crafts and the Ole Line Statesmen, 12 pm

For details, more information, times, and registration information, please contact the Carroll County Farm Museum at 800-654-4645 or email ccfarm@carrollountymd.gov. Some information is also available on the website. Changes may occur between now and the event.

Additional lectures highlighting the Farm Museum’s artifact collections and other antiques are also being considered. Watch the museum website and Facebook page for more information on these events and notice more special events to be announced throughout the year!

In addition to these and future special anniversary programs, the Farm Museum will continue to host many annual events this year, including the 4th of July Celebration, Traditional Arts Festival, Food Truck Sunday Funday, summer camps, and numerous other community favorites.

Some History of the Farm Museum

Originally known as the County Home, or Almshouse, the property served Carroll County from 1853 to 1965, providing care for the county's poor and needy. When the decision was made to close the Almshouse, there was considerable discussion about the future of the land and buildings. Portions of the property had already been set aside for the county hospital and the county fairgrounds, but slightly more than 100 acres remained. Through the organization of a dedicated Board of Directors and the tireless efforts of County Agent Landon C. Burns, the Carroll County Farm Museum was established. The Farm Museum officially opened its doors to the public on August 13, 1966.

Since opening, the Farm Museum has hosted countless festivals, picnics, and family gatherings. Today, the Farm Museum remains a beautiful open space where visitors can enjoy nature while learning about Carroll County’s agricultural past.