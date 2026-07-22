Pro-Lab Diagnostics USA Launch Pro-AMP™ for Physician Office Lab Molecular Testing

Pro-AMP™ helps qualified physician office laboratories deploy rapid, patient-specific infectious disease testing through configurable isothermal workflows.

Speed matters most, but it's not everything,” Rae added. “The next generation of infectious disease diagnostics must also be affordable, scalable, and easy to interpret in a near patient setting.” — Robert Rae

GEORGETOWN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pro-AMP™ is designed to help qualified physician office laboratories deploy rapid, patient-specific infectious disease testing through configurable isothermal workflows.

Pro-Lab Diagnostics USA today announced Pro-AMP™, an isothermal nucleic acid amplification platform designed to support qualified physician office laboratories (POL), specialty practices, and high-complexity CLIA-certified laboratories performing infectious disease molecular testing across many disciplines, including urogenital (OB/GYN), respiratory (ENT) , wound , and antibiotic resistance gene detection.

Pro-AMP™ is built to support flexible workflows that can be adapted to the patient, specimen type, clinical presentation, ordering provider, medical necessity, and applicable billing and compliance requirements. Rather than forcing every patient into the same fixed panel structure, Pro-AMP™ supports configurable multi-target (not multi-plex) assay selection, allowing laboratories to organize testing around clinically relevant pathogens, resistance markers, and diagnostic categories.

Physician office laboratories are increasingly seeking faster, more actionable infectious disease testing models that can support clinical decision-making closer to the point of care. Pro-AMP™ is designed to help qualified practices and laboratory partners bring molecular infectious disease testing into more accessible clinical settings while maintaining the validation, documentation, and compliance standards required for high-complexity laboratory workflows.

Unlike conventional PCR workflows that rely on thermal cycling, isothermal amplification enables nucleic acid amplification at a constant temperature. This approach can reduce instrument complexity, simplify workflow design, and support faster, more cost-efficient molecular testing models. Pro-AMP™ combines this operational simplicity with configurable target menus, adaptable assay design, and compatibility with automated or semi-automated laboratory workflows.

“Physician practices need faster answers without being forced into rigid, one-size-fits-all testing models,” said Robert Rae, CEO of Pro-Lab Diagnostics USA. “OB/GYN, urology, wound care, primary care, pediatrics, and infectious disease practices all face patients whose symptoms overlap across multiple possible pathogens. Pro-AMP™ was developed to give qualified physician office laboratories and high-complexity lab partners a flexible molecular platform that can support patient-specific infectious disease testing without sacrificing the rigor required for clinical laboratory workflows.”

The demand for flexible molecular diagnostics has accelerated as providers seek faster turnaround times and more actionable results for clinical decision-making. Respiratory infections, urinary tract infections, sexually transmitted infections, vaginitis, wound infections, gastrointestinal disease, and antimicrobial resistance increasingly require targeted molecular answers that can inform treatment, triage, isolation decisions, antimicrobial stewardship, and follow-up care.

Pro-AMP™ is designed to function as the molecular testing layer of Pro-Lab Diagnostics USA’s broader laboratory platform, supporting physician office laboratories and testing partners that need practical infectious disease workflows connected to sample collection, laboratory operations, reporting, inventory management, compliance, and scalable testing programs.

Pro-AMP™ is designed to address several practical barriers that have historically limited broader access to molecular infectious disease testing in physician practice settings:

Patient-specific target selection: Laboratories can configure testing around the patient’s symptoms, specimen type, clinical history, and suspected infectious disease category.

Configurable multi-target workflows: Target menus can be adapted without forcing every patient into the same fixed panel structure.

Physician office lab deployment: Workflows are designed to support qualified POLs, specialty practices, and high-complexity laboratory partners seeking practical molecular testing infrastructure.

Billing and compliance alignment: Workflows can be organized to support medically necessary testing, appropriate target selection, and laboratory-specific validation requirements.

Rapid workflow design: Amplification workflows are designed for rapid turnaround, with laboratory reporting models that may support same-day or next-day results depending on specimen handling, extraction, validation, staffing, and reporting processes.

Simplified interpretation: Targeted molecular results can reduce ambiguity compared with culture-only or symptom-based approaches.

Scalability: Menus can be adapted for seasonal demand, outbreak response, specialty testing programs, and emerging pathogens.

Cost efficiency: Isothermal amplification can reduce reliance on complex thermal cycling infrastructure.

Flexible deployment: Panels and target menus can be implemented by qualified high-complexity laboratories as part of properly validated LDT workflows.

Clinical relevance: Menus can be configured around actionable infectious disease categories, including respiratory disease, women’s health, urinary tract infections, wound infections, gastrointestinal pathogens, sexually transmitted infections, and resistance markers.

The infectious disease testing landscape is changing quickly. During respiratory season, clinicians often need to distinguish between pathogens with overlapping symptoms. In women’s health, molecular testing can support more precise detection of vaginitis, vulvovaginal candidiasis, sexually transmitted infections, and urinary tract infections. In wound care and antimicrobial resistance, faster pathogen and resistance-gene information can help guide appropriate therapy and reduce unnecessary empiric treatment.

“Speed matters, but speed alone is not enough,” Rae added. “The next generation of infectious disease diagnostics must also be affordable, scalable, clinically relevant, and easy for providers to interpret. Pro-AMP™ is our answer to that market need: flexible molecular testing that can be tailored to the patient and brought closer to the physician practice setting.”

Pro-Lab Diagnostics USA intends Pro-AMP™ to support qualified physician office laboratories, specialty practices, healthcare systems, public health programs, and laboratory testing partners seeking a practical molecular platform for infectious disease testing, surveillance, antimicrobial resistance monitoring, and epidemiological research.

About Pro-Lab Diagnostics USA

Pro-Lab Diagnostics USA is a molecular diagnostics and laboratory services company focused on infectious disease testing, laboratory innovation, and applied diagnostic platforms. The company develops and supports testing solutions for physician office laboratories, clinical laboratories, healthcare providers, and public health applications, including molecular testing workflows, laboratory operations tools, sample collection programs, and scalable diagnostic infrastructure.

Regulatory Notice

Pro-AMP™ panels, menus, and workflows are intended for use by qualified laboratories, including properly certified physician office laboratories and high-complexity CLIA-certified laboratories, as part of properly validated laboratory workflows. Availability, performance claims, billing practices, target selection, and clinical use depend on each laboratory’s validation, CLIA certification status, personnel qualifications, applicable payer requirements, applicable state and federal requirements, and intended use. Pro-AMP™ is not presented as a waived, over-the-counter, or home-use test unless separately authorized for that use.

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