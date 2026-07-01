Microbank Marketplace — The First Cryostorage Manager Built Around Microbank® Beads, Plus a Peer-to-Peer Strain Exchange
Microbank Marketplace, a free mobile and web app that lets labs track every in their freezers — exchange strains with peer labs.
CEDAR PARK, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pro-Lab Diagnostics USA today launched
Microbank Marketplace, the first cryostorage manager built around the
Microbank® porous-bead storage system, paired with a B2B marketplace where
labs can exchange microbial strains directly with each other.
For decades, microbiology labs have managed their cryostored strains on
paper logs, color-coded boxes, and tribal knowledge. When a lab tech needs
a specific organism, they hunt through freezers; when a strain runs out,
they re-order it from ATCC or a culture collection at $400+ per vial. Many
labs simultaneously hoard organisms colleagues across town would happily
trade for.
Microbank Marketplace addresses both problems in one app.
THE FIRST MICROBANK-NATIVE MANAGER
The app is the only cryostorage manager built to match how Microbank vials
actually work: each vial holds 25 porous beads, and a single bead is removed
each time the strain is sub-cultured. Microbank Marketplace logs every
single-bead retrieval automatically, keeps the remaining bead count current,
and surfaces low-stock vials before the lab runs out. The full storage
hierarchy — company → lab → freezer → box → vial → bead — is modeled in the
app, with a visual box-layout map and full-text search across the inventory.
SCAN THE FREEZER. SCAN THE VIAL. EVERYTHING LINKS.
Microbank Marketplace turns any iPhone or Android into a barcode scanner
for the entire storage hierarchy. Stick a QR or GS1 Datamatrix label on a
freezer, on a box, on a shelf — and the app instantly opens that container
and shows what's inside. Every Microbank vial Pro-Lab ships is already
barcoded with GS1 Datamatrix on the label, so scanning a vial pulls up its
full chain of custody: which strain it holds, who froze it, how many beads
are left, and every sub-culture event since the day it went into the
freezer. No barcode reader, no desktop terminal, no lookup spreadsheet —
just point the phone camera and tap.
ONE APP, EVERY SITE
A single Microbank Marketplace company workspace spans every lab and
every site an organization runs — main campus, satellite labs, contract
facilities, field stations. A PI in one city can see live vial counts in
a freezer 2,000 miles away, a procurement manager can pull a global
strain inventory across all sites for an audit, and a tech traveling to
a partner lab can scan a vial there and add it to the home-site
inventory on the spot. Multi-user company workspaces are managed via
Firebase Authentication with invite-by-link onboarding; every user
action is recorded in a full audit log.
A B2B MARKETPLACE FOR LABORATORY STRAINS
Inside the same app, any verified lab can list a vial for exchange and
message buyers directly. Marketplace listings are scoped by organism,
preservation method, and donor lab — turning a lab's cryostorage from a
sunk cost into a tradeable asset and giving smaller labs access to strains
that previously required a culture-collection purchase.
LOCALIZATION
Microbank Marketplace runs natively on iOS, Android, and web from a single
Flutter codebase. The interface is localized in English, German, and
Spanish.
PRICING
The app launches free for individual users and small teams. A Premium
subscription unlocks marketplace listings, multi-user company workspaces,
and advanced reporting, with monthly and annual billing via RevenueCat.
Localized pricing is displayed in-app per region.
AVAILABILITY - https://pro-lab.us/microbank-marketplace/
Microbank Marketplace is available now:
• Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/microbank-marketplace/id6624294875
• Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mycompany.pldusmicrobank
• Web app: https://microbank.pro-lab.us
A 15-minute product walkthrough can be booked at
https://pro-lab-direct.com/book-a-call/.
ABOUT PRO-LAB DIAGNOSTICS USA
Pro-Lab Diagnostics is an ISO 13485-certified manufacturer of in-vitro
diagnostic products for clinical microbiology, food and water safety, and
veterinary diagnostics. The company manufactures the Microbank® porous-bead
cryostorage system used in thousands of laboratories worldwide. Pro-Lab
Diagnostics USA is headquartered in Georgetown, Texas.
Robert Rae
Pro-Lab Diagnostics USA
+1 512-832-9145
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.