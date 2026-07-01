Microbank Marketplace — The First Cryostorage Manager Built Around Microbank® Beads, Plus a Peer-to-Peer Strain Exchange

visual location of vial

Microbank Marketplace, a free mobile and web app that lets labs track every in their freezers — exchange strains with peer labs.

CEDAR PARK, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pro-Lab Diagnostics USA today launched

Microbank Marketplace, the first cryostorage manager built around the

Microbank® porous-bead storage system, paired with a B2B marketplace where

labs can exchange microbial strains directly with each other.

For decades, microbiology labs have managed their cryostored strains on

paper logs, color-coded boxes, and tribal knowledge. When a lab tech needs

a specific organism, they hunt through freezers; when a strain runs out,

they re-order it from ATCC or a culture collection at $400+ per vial. Many

labs simultaneously hoard organisms colleagues across town would happily

trade for.

Microbank Marketplace addresses both problems in one app.

THE FIRST MICROBANK-NATIVE MANAGER

The app is the only cryostorage manager built to match how Microbank vials

actually work: each vial holds 25 porous beads, and a single bead is removed

each time the strain is sub-cultured. Microbank Marketplace logs every

single-bead retrieval automatically, keeps the remaining bead count current,

and surfaces low-stock vials before the lab runs out. The full storage

hierarchy — company → lab → freezer → box → vial → bead — is modeled in the

app, with a visual box-layout map and full-text search across the inventory.

SCAN THE FREEZER. SCAN THE VIAL. EVERYTHING LINKS.

Microbank Marketplace turns any iPhone or Android into a barcode scanner

for the entire storage hierarchy. Stick a QR or GS1 Datamatrix label on a

freezer, on a box, on a shelf — and the app instantly opens that container

and shows what's inside. Every Microbank vial Pro-Lab ships is already

barcoded with GS1 Datamatrix on the label, so scanning a vial pulls up its

full chain of custody: which strain it holds, who froze it, how many beads

are left, and every sub-culture event since the day it went into the

freezer. No barcode reader, no desktop terminal, no lookup spreadsheet —

just point the phone camera and tap.

ONE APP, EVERY SITE

A single Microbank Marketplace company workspace spans every lab and

every site an organization runs — main campus, satellite labs, contract

facilities, field stations. A PI in one city can see live vial counts in

a freezer 2,000 miles away, a procurement manager can pull a global

strain inventory across all sites for an audit, and a tech traveling to

a partner lab can scan a vial there and add it to the home-site

inventory on the spot. Multi-user company workspaces are managed via

Firebase Authentication with invite-by-link onboarding; every user

action is recorded in a full audit log.

A B2B MARKETPLACE FOR LABORATORY STRAINS

Inside the same app, any verified lab can list a vial for exchange and

message buyers directly. Marketplace listings are scoped by organism,

preservation method, and donor lab — turning a lab's cryostorage from a

sunk cost into a tradeable asset and giving smaller labs access to strains

that previously required a culture-collection purchase.

LOCALIZATION

Microbank Marketplace runs natively on iOS, Android, and web from a single

Flutter codebase. The interface is localized in English, German, and

Spanish.

PRICING

The app launches free for individual users and small teams. A Premium

subscription unlocks marketplace listings, multi-user company workspaces,

and advanced reporting, with monthly and annual billing via RevenueCat.

Localized pricing is displayed in-app per region.

AVAILABILITY - https://pro-lab.us/microbank-marketplace/

Microbank Marketplace is available now:

• Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/microbank-marketplace/id6624294875

• Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mycompany.pldusmicrobank

• Web app: https://microbank.pro-lab.us

A 15-minute product walkthrough can be booked at

https://pro-lab-direct.com/book-a-call/.

ABOUT PRO-LAB DIAGNOSTICS USA

Pro-Lab Diagnostics is an ISO 13485-certified manufacturer of in-vitro

diagnostic products for clinical microbiology, food and water safety, and

veterinary diagnostics. The company manufactures the Microbank® porous-bead

cryostorage system used in thousands of laboratories worldwide. Pro-Lab

Diagnostics USA is headquartered in Georgetown, Texas.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.