Community Builders Award Recognizes Edwin Chavous’ Agricultural Outreach

Kentucky State’s Third Thursday Thing program continues nearly three decades of practical training, partnerships, and support for producers

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Edwin W. Chavous, who leads Kentucky State University’s Third Thursday Thing Workshop, received the Community Builders Award from the Frankfort/Franklin County NAACP during its Annual Freedom Fund Celebration Friday, June 26, at First United Methodist Church in Frankfort.

The organization described the evening’s theme, “Fierce Urgency of Now,” as a focus on equal rights, scholarships, and community programs. Ramona Griffin, president of the Frankfort/Franklin County NAACP, presented the award to Chavous during the event.

For Chavous, the recognition reflects work rooted in education, service, and practical support for Kentucky’s agricultural community. Since 2024, he has led Third Thursday Thing, one of Kentucky State’s longest-running and most recognized sustainable agriculture education programs.

Established in 1997 through support from the Southern Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program under the Agriculture in Concert with the Environment initiative, Third Thursday Thing was founded and led by Dr. Marion F. Simon. Under Simon’s leadership, the workshop became a cornerstone of professional development for agricultural educators, Extension professionals, and producers across Kentucky and the surrounding region. Simon directed the program until her retirement in 2023.

Dr. Jessie Lay led the program from 2023 through 2024, continuing its emphasis on research-based sustainable agriculture education. Chavous now carries that work forward, building on the program’s legacy while expanding learning opportunities and strengthening partnerships that support farmers, agricultural professionals, and communities.

Now entering its 29th year, Third Thursday Thing provides monthly educational sessions designed to increase awareness, knowledge, and adoption of sustainable agriculture practices. The workshops serve Extension personnel, agency representatives, farm leaders, producers, and other agricultural professionals from across the Commonwealth and neighboring states.

Hosted at Kentucky State’s Harold R. Benson Research and Demonstration Farm on the third Thursday of each month, except December, the workshops combine classroom-based instruction with hands-on demonstrations and field activities. That blended format allows participants to observe research-based practices and consider how those methods can be applied in real-world production systems.

Recent program enhancements have expanded the reach of Third Thursday Thing beyond its traditional monthly format. Those efforts include development of the Fourth Wednesday Beef Cattle Program, which provides specialized education in beef cattle production and management, as well as exploration of three additional off-site Third Thursday Thing locations to make agricultural training more accessible to producers and professionals across Kentucky.

Professional development for Kentucky State Cooperative Extension agents also remains a growing priority. Through advanced training in sustainable agriculture, agents can strengthen statewide educational capacity and extend practical knowledge to more producers and communities.

Program planning support includes Joni Nelson, who assists with Third Thursday programming for Kentucky State’s Model State Program Training Grant, and Savanna Miller, program assistant for the Third Thursday Thing Workshop through the Southern Model State Program Assistant Grant.

Over nearly three decades, Third Thursday Thing has addressed a wide range of topics, including crop production, livestock management, soil health, conservation practices, integrated pest management, marketing, value-added agriculture, beginning farmer education, and emerging agricultural technologies.

Beyond its educational role, the program has become an important venue for collaboration among universities, government agencies, nonprofit organizations, agricultural professionals, and producers. It also has helped support planning and coordination for statewide and regional agricultural events, including the Kentucky Small Farmers Conference, the International Pawpaw Conference, the Southern SARE Regional Conference, field days, workshops, and other educational meetings.

Through Third Thursday Thing and related programming, Chavous’ work continues to connect Kentucky State’s land-grant mission with practical education that strengthens producers, supports communities, and advances sustainable agriculture across the region.

Photo caption: Ramona Griffin, president of the Frankfort/Franklin County NAACP, presents the Community Builders Award to Edwin W. Chavous of Kentucky State University during the organization’s Annual Freedom Fund Celebration Friday, June 26, in Frankfort.