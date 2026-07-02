CONVERGE CFD Software Offers Enhanced Automation and Increased Efficiency in Version 6

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Convergent Science recently released CONVERGE 6, a new major version of their CONVERGE CFD software. The new version incorporates increased automation to streamline user workflows, improves simulation efficiency, and extends the software’s modeling capabilities to capture more complex physics.To leverage the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI), CONVERGE 6 adds the ability to connect AI models with the software’s graphical user interface, CONVERGE Studio. Along with a downloadable set of instructions for the models, this new feature enables AI agents to perform a variety of pre- and post-processing tasks, such as opening and modifying example cases, turning on different models, and plotting specific variables.CONVERGE 6 also enhances the software’s GPU solver, which now supports both compressible and incompressible flows, RANS and LES turbulence modeling, and detailed chemistry for combustion modeling. The enhanced GPU solver allows users to simulate a greater range of real-world problems on modern GPU architectures.The Under-Relaxation Steady (URS) solver has been upgraded in CONVERGE 6 to achieve faster convergence and to be compatible with a variety of combustion models, opening the door to highly efficient steady-state simulations of industrial burners, flares, and gas turbines. The 1D flow solver in CONVERGE 6 has also been improved and can now model turbines, compressors, and junctions. With the 1D solver in version 6, users can simulate more complex systems with a coupled 1D-3D approach, achieving significant reductions in runtimes compared to a fully 3D simulation.For combustion simulations, CONVERGE 6 automates the process of reducing and tuning chemical reaction mechanisms through the new Automatic Reaction Reduction and Optimization Workflow (ARROW) tool. CONVERGE Studio 6 contains the latest version of the Computational Chemistry Consortium’s detailed reaction mechanism, C3MechV4.0.1, so users can easily extract their fuel chemistry of interest, automatically reduce/optimize their mechanism, and run their combustion CFD simulation all in one program.“In addition to these new features, CONVERGE 6 expands and enhances the models available for applications in the automotive, aerospace, energy, marine, and biomedical sectors,” says Keith Richards, Co-Owner and Vice President of Convergent Science. “Whether you’re studying soot formation in IC engines or blood flow through the cardiovascular system, CONVERGE 6 offers increased capability and improved accuracy for your simulations.”Learn more about version 6 on the CONVERGE website

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