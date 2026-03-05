C3 Releases Updated Chemical Kinetic Mechanism With Emphasis on Alternative Fuel Chemistry

Computational fluid dynamics simulation of combustion in a gas turbine, run with CONVERGE CFD software.

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Computational Chemistry Consortium (C3) has published an updated version of their detailed kinetic model for surrogate fuels, C3MechV4.0.1. C3 is led by Convergent Science, with a research team comprised of chemical kinetic experts from the University of Galway, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Politecnico di Milano, and RWTH Aachen University. Version 4.0.1 of C3Mech builds on the previous version, C3MechV3.3, adding and refining chemistry for zero-carbon, low-carbon, and carbon-neutral fuels.C3MechV4.0.1 contains 4,983 species and 21,653 reactions. A variety of new species were added, including ammonia, carbonate chemistry for battery solvent modeling, cyclopentane, cyclohexane, xylene, and alpha-methyl naphthalene. The validation for the updated mechanism also included a particular emphasis on fuel mixtures, such as ammonia blends with hydrogen, methane, methanol, and n-heptane, as well as hydrogen/n-decane and methane/n-decane mixtures. In addition to the new species, C3Mech has continued to be refined to improve the accuracy of the mechanism for hydrogen, syngas, natural gas, gasoline, and diesel surrogates.“For each new version of C3Mech, not only are we adding species, but we’re constantly updating the rate constants for reactions already present to make the mechanism more accurate and predictive,” says Professor Henry Curran, C3 Technical Director. “As we work to increase efficiency and reduce emissions, we’re pushing the bounds of predictability—we’re simulating conditions that haven’t been studied before. But when our mechanisms are used in those conditions, they’re still predictive because of our efforts to use accurately derived rate constants. Those improvements are a big part of what makes version 4.0.1 better than version 3.3.”All published versions of C3Mech are made freely and publicly available, a practice that is a core tenet of the consortium.“Our goal when we founded C3 was to help support global combustion research by making the models we developed widely available,” says Dr. Kelly Senecal, Co-Founder and Executive Director of C3. “Sharing these kinds of innovative tools benefits everyone because they offer a valuable pathway to developing more efficient and more sustainable transportation and energy technologies. The updated version of C3Mech will allow researchers around the world to study a broader range of renewable fuels and fuel blends more accurately.”C3MechV4.0.1 is now available to download on the C3 website . In addition, the details of the formulation and validation of C3MechV4.0.1 have been published in the journal "Applications in Energy and Combustion Science."

