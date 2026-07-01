MPD Arrests Suspect in Minnesota Avenue Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces the arrest of a suspect in an armed robbery (gun) that occurred in Northeast.

On Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The suspect brandished a handgun, took the victim’s sunglasses, and then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Tuesday, June 30, 2026, 23-year-old Jemise Dezzou, of Bowie, MD, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

CCN: 26090262

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