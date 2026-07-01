MPD Arrests Suspect in Minnesota Avenue Armed Robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces the arrest of a suspect in an armed robbery (gun) that occurred in Northeast.
On Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The suspect brandished a handgun, took the victim’s sunglasses, and then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.
On Tuesday, June 30, 2026, 23-year-old Jemise Dezzou, of Bowie, MD, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).
CCN: 26090262
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.