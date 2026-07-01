Secro Appoints Guy de Pourtalès As Chief Technology Officer

New CTO at Secro

Strengthening SECRO’s bank-grade digital infrastructure, scalability, and AI roadmap for global trade finance documentation

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SECRO, the trade finance tokenization and document workflow automation platform serving the global commodity trading and banking ecosystem, today announced the appointment of Guy de Pourtalès as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

The appointment comes as SECRO continues to scale adoption of its digital trade infrastructure across commodity traders, banks, importers, exporters, and logistics service providers. With patented tokenization technology and a focus on secure, legally robust digital workflows, SECRO is helping bring greater efficiency, transparency, and resilience to cross-border trade finance.

Guy joins SECRO from Komgo, the commodity trade finance platform, where during his six years there he built and led the engineering organisation from a small team to 50 people. He oversaw the full technical scope - spanning engineering, security, and operations - and helped shape the technology strategy behind the company’s growth and the delivery of seven products, several of them AI-powered.

Throughout his career, Guy has kept engineering anchored in the people using it, with a product- and UX-led approach that translates technical capability into tools people genuinely use. Earlier in his career, he also helped scale several high-growth startups.

Having worked closely with banks, commodity traders, and large corporates, Guy brings a rare, first-hand understanding of the trade finance ecosystem and the operational complexity SECRO is helping clients solve.

At SECRO, Guy will lead the company’s technology strategy and execution, supporting SECRO’s ambition to build stable foundations for the next generation of digital trade finance infrastructure - connecting banks, traders, logistics providers, and corporates through secure, scalable workflows.

“What drew me to SECRO is the real value in digitalising title documents,” said Guy de Pourtalès. “The ambition here goes further than one document type. It’s about building a single, scalable infrastructure that can support multiple trade finance and commodity documentation workflows within one platform. Stable foundations, one platform, many use cases.”

Looking ahead, Guy will focus on building the next generation of SECRO’s product, scaling internationally, and bringing AI capabilities to the platform in a targeted way.

“Our goal is simple: deliver real, measurable value within our clients’ day-to-day operations,” added Guy de Pourtalès.

“Guy brings a rare combination of technical leadership, product thinking, and deep experience in the trade finance ecosystem,” said Michele Sancricca, CEO & Co-founder of Secro. “As we continue to scale adoption across the commodity trading and banking ecosystem, his expertise will strengthen our ability to build secure, user-focused infrastructure that supports the next generation of digital trade finance.”

About Guy de Pourtalès

Guy de Pourtalès is a technology executive with more than 15 years of experience across engineering, product, security, and operations. Prior to joining SECRO, he spent six years at Komgo, the commodity trade finance platform, where he built and led the engineering organisation from a small team to 50 people and oversaw engineering, security, and operations. He contributed to the delivery of seven products, several of them AI-powered, while keeping technology development closely connected to product usability and client adoption.

Earlier in his career, Guy helped scale several high-growth startups and held leadership roles including COO at Skitude SA, Managing Director at Skioo SA, and CTO at Sapphire Innovation SA. He holds a Master’s degree from EPFL and speaks French, English, German, and Spanish.

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