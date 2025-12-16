Secro Appoints Gay Huey Evans CBE to Strategic Advisory Board

Former London Metal Exchange Chairman Joins Leading Trade Finance Tokenization Platform as Strategic Advisor

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secro, a pioneering fintech company transforming global trade finance through patented tokenization technology, today announced the appointment of Gay Huey Evans CBE to its Strategic Advisory Board. Her appointment marks a pivotal milestone as Secro accelerates institutional adoption across commodity trading and trade finance markets.

Gay Huey Evans brings over 40 years of distinguished leadership in global financial markets and commodities infrastructure. As Chairman of the London Metal Exchange from 2019 to 2023, she spearheaded major technology transformation and sustainability initiatives at one of the world's most important commodity exchanges. She currently serves on the board of ConocoPhillips and has held board-level positions at Standard Chartered, S&P Global, and HM Treasury. Awarded a CBE in 2021 for services to the economy and philanthropy, she is a recognized advocate for market transparency, accessibility, and diversity.

"Gay's unparalleled expertise in capital markets and commodity infrastructure will be instrumental as we scale our platform globally," said Michele Sancricca, Co-founder and CEO of Secro. "Her deep understanding of how traditional markets evolve through technology makes her the ideal advisor as we bridge legacy trade finance infrastructure with next-generation tokenization capabilities."

Secro has established itself as the enterprise-grade standard for digitizing trade finance documentation. The company serves 250+ clients across 48 countries, including some of the largest global commodity traders and a growing number major financial institutions. The platform holds patents in both the US and Switzerland for its tokenization security infrastructure.

The company's technology has earned rigorous third-party validation, including International Chamber of Commerce certification, SOC2 Type II, and ISO 27001 compliance. Major marine insurance carriers have certified the platform for processing trade documents across multiple jurisdictions.

"Secro represents the future of trade finance infrastructure, combining the security and compliance required by global institutions with the efficiency of modern tokenization," said Gay Huey Evans. "I'm excited to support their mission of bringing trustworthiness and efficiency to cross-border trade."

About Secro

Secro is a post-Series A fintech company that has raised nearly $20M, providing patented tokenization technology for trade finance documents. Headquartered in Charleston, SC with offices in Geneva and Poland, Secro serves the global commodity trading and banking ecosystem with bank-grade digital infrastructure.

