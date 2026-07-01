Weather Alert | Extreme Temperatures
The National Weather Service is forecasting a prolonged period of dangerous heat beginning as early as Thursday, with the most significant impacts expected this weekend. High temperatures may exceed 100°F, with heat index values reaching 110°F or higher in some areas.
If you work outdoors or spend time outside, take extra precautions
- Drink plenty of water throughout the day.
- Take frequent breaks in air-conditioned or shaded areas.
- Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.
- Avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day whenever possible.
- Never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle.
- Check on older adults, neighbors, and others who may be more vulnerable to extreme heat.
Heat-related illness can develop quickly. If you experience dizziness, nausea, confusion, heavy sweating, or stop sweating altogether, move to a cool location immediately and seek medical attention if symptoms become severe. Please continue to monitor local forecasts and stay informed as conditions develop.
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