Annual Water Sprinkler Ordinance in Effect

Our annual sprinkler ordinance is in effect from July 1 - September 1, allowing two days of lawn watering per week, according to your location within the assigned Water District.

DISTRICT 1: East of Post Rd/Rt 1/Tower Hill Rd: Mondays and Thursdays ONLY

DISTRICT 2: West of Post Rd/Rt-1/Tower Hill Rd: Tuesdays & Fridays ONLY

This includes in-ground sprinklers & hose-based sprinklers. Sprinkler operation is NOT permitted in either district between 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM, although hand watering is permitted anytime.