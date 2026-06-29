Annual Water Sprinkler Ordinance in Effect
Our annual sprinkler ordinance is in effect from July 1 - September 1, allowing two days of lawn watering per week, according to your location within the assigned Water District.
- DISTRICT 1: East of Post Rd/Rt 1/Tower Hill Rd: Mondays and Thursdays ONLY
- DISTRICT 2: West of Post Rd/Rt-1/Tower Hill Rd: Tuesdays & Fridays ONLY
This includes in-ground sprinklers & hose-based sprinklers. Sprinkler operation is NOT permitted in either district between 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM, although hand watering is permitted anytime.
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