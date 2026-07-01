Pixso Launches AI Smart Design, Bringing Component-Aware UI Generation Into Enterprise Design Systems

Pixso AI Smart Design generates editable UI inside the canvas using enterprise component libraries, moving teams from requirements to production-ready interfaces faster.

A canvas-native AI UI generator built on enterprise component libraries, taking product teams from requirements to production-ready interfaces faster.

HONGKONG, NOT APPLICABLE, HONG KONG, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pixso, the all-in-one collaborative UI/UX design platform for product teams, today announced Pixso AI Smart Design, a new AI-powered capability that generates editable UI designs directly inside the design canvas while aligning outputs with enterprise component libraries and design systems.Unlike standalone AI UI generators that produce one-off mockups, Pixso AI Smart Design is built to work where professional design happens—in the canvas, within structured design systems, and throughout the collaborative product development workflow. The new capability enables designers to move from product requirements to production-ready design drafts without leaving their existing design environment.The launch comes as AI rapidly reshapes digital product design. Across the industry, design platforms are embedding AI directly into professional workflows, reflecting a broader shift away from isolated generation tools toward AI-assisted collaboration, reusable design systems, and engineering-ready deliverables."The future of AI design isn't simply about generating more screens," said Edwin Wang, Co-Founder of Pixso. "Professional designers need AI that understands context, respects design systems, and produces work they can immediately refine and deliver. Smart Design was created to bring AI directly into the professional design workflow—not as another tool, but as part of the canvas itself."1. AI That Works Inside Professional Design SystemsPixso AI Smart Design is designed to reduce the repetitive work involved in transforming product ideas into structured interfaces.Instead of starting from a blank canvas, designers can describe a product requirement in natural language and receive fully editable UI layouts generated within Pixso's professional UI design environment.More importantly, Smart Design is built around component-aware generation. Rather than producing generic interface layouts, the system generates UI drafts that follow predefined component libraries and enterprise design standards, helping teams maintain consistency across products while significantly reducing manual reconstruction.Key capabilities include:● Generate editable UI screens from natural language prompts● Produce layouts aligned with enterprise component libraries● Create multi-screen user flows within a single workflow● Generate production-friendly design drafts ready for refinement● Continue editing collaboratively inside the Pixso canvasBecause the generated designs remain fully editable, designers retain complete creative control while accelerating early-stage exploration and interface construction.2. From AI Generation to Enterprise Design InfrastructureFor many organizations, AI-generated interfaces represent only the beginning of the product design process. Enterprise teams must also ensure consistency across reusable components, design specifications, engineering collaboration, and governance.Pixso positions Smart Design as one part of a broader enterprise design platform that includes collaborative design, Design System Management (DSM), developer handoff, and AI-assisted workflows.The platform also supports on-premise deployment, enabling organizations with strict security, compliance, or data governance requirements to adopt AI-assisted design while maintaining control over internal design assets and infrastructure."As enterprises adopt AI, consistency becomes just as important as creativity," said Bin Lee, Head of Product at Pixso. "AI should generate interfaces that fit naturally into existing product systems instead of creating additional cleanup work. Our goal is to help teams spend less time rebuilding layouts and more time improving user experiences."3. Reflecting the Industry's Next Phase of AI DesignRecent announcements across the design software industry demonstrate a shared direction: AI is increasingly becoming part of the professional design environment rather than a separate generation experience.Pixso believes the next stage of AI-assisted product design will depend not only on generation quality, but also on how well AI understands design systems, collaborative workflows, and engineering delivery.With Smart Design, Pixso extends this vision by enabling AI-generated interfaces to remain editable, collaborative, and grounded in enterprise design standards from the very beginning of the design process.Pixso AI Smart Design is available beginning today for Pixso users worldwide. Visit www.pixso.net to experience the new AI Smart Design feature.About PixsoPixso is an all-in-one collaborative product design platform that brings together UI/UX design, prototyping , whiteboarding, design systems, and developer handoff in a single workspace. Built for startups, product teams, and enterprise organizations, Pixso helps teams design, collaborate, and deliver products more efficiently. With AI-powered capabilities and enterprise deployment options, including on-premise support, Pixso enables organizations to build modern digital products while maintaining security, governance, and design consistency.

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