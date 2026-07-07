Pixso's private deployment options — including on-premises, private cloud, and government-approved cloud hosting — bring enterprise-grade UI design collaboration to regulated industries.

Pixso launches on-premises and private cloud deployment, giving enterprise UI design teams a self-hosted alternative Figma does not provide.

HONGKONG, NOT APPLICABLE, HONG KONG, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pixso, an all-in-one UI/UX design and prototyping platform, offers expanded enterprise deployment options, including on-premises installation, private cloud hosting, and government-approved cloud environments. The announcement positions Pixso as a self-hosted alternative for enterprise design teams that cannot run their UI design work on a vendor's shared cloud infrastructure — a limitation confirmed by Figma itself, whose enterprise plan offers regional data localization but no true on-premises deployment.According to a statement from Figma's own support team, published on the company's public user forum, "Figma cannot be run on other private servers." Figma's Enterprise plan instead offers the option to localize certain file data within the European Union, but the platform remains fully cloud-hosted. Design teams in regulated sectors — including finance, healthcare, government, and defense — have raised this limitation repeatedly in Figma's community forum, citing internal security policies that prohibit hosting UI design files and prototypes outside infrastructure they directly control.Pixso's enterprise deployment is designed to close that gap. The platform supports single-node and clustered on-premises installation, private cloud deployment within an organization's existing AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud environment, and hosting on government-approved clouds for public sector and defense projects. Pixso's private deployment is built to meet data security requirements, where design files, prototypes, and even collaboration metadata must remain inside a controlled environment. The platform also offers migration support for teams moving existing UI design libraries and component systems over from Figma.Across deployment models, Pixso supports enterprise-grade access controls, encrypted collaboration data, activity logging, and integration with internal systems such as R&D management and DevOps platforms — allowing design, product, and engineering teams to work within a single environment without routing sensitive UI design assets through a public design tool."Enterprise design teams have told us the same thing for years: they like what modern UI design tools can do, but they can't get approval to put proprietary product interfaces on infrastructure outside their own walls," said Edwin Wang, co-founder of Pixso. "On-premises deployment isn't a workaround for us — it's a core part of how we built Pixso for enterprise design teams from the start."Organizations evaluating Pixso's on-premises or private cloud deployment can request a technical consultation, during which Pixso's enterprise team reviews existing infrastructure, security requirements, and Figma migration needs before scoping a deployment plan.About PixsoPixso is an all-in-one collaborative UI/UX design platform spanning whiteboarding, prototyping, UI design, and developer handoff. Built for enterprise product and design teams, Pixso offers on-premises, private cloud, and government-approved cloud deployment options for organizations with strict data control and compliance requirements. More information is available at www.pixso.net

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