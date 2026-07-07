Boardmix Emerges as Leading Miro Alternative for Enterprises Requiring On-Premises Deployment

Boardmix's enterprise deployment options now include on-premises, private cloud, and SDK-based integration for organizations with strict data control requirements.

Boardmix adds on-premises and private cloud deployment, giving data-sensitive enterprises an option Miro's cloud-only platform doesn't offer.

HONGKONG, NOT APPLICABLE, HONG KONG, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boardmix, an AI-powered online whiteboard and visual collaboration platform, offers expanded enterprise whiteboard deployment options, including on-premises installation, private cloud deployment, and SDK-based integration . The move positions Boardmix as an alternative for organizations that require visual collaboration tools to run entirely within their own infrastructure — a capability not offered by Miro, one of the category's most widely used platforms.Enterprise demand for self-hosted collaboration software has grown alongside tightening data residency regulations and stricter internal security policies at organizations in financial services, government, healthcare, and defense. IT and compliance teams in these sectors increasingly require that visual collaboration data — including whiteboards used for strategy planning, product design, and process mapping — remain within infrastructure the organization directly controls, rather than a vendor's shared cloud environment.Miro operates as a cloud-based platform hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS), offering customers regional data residency options — the European Union for all plans, and the United States or Australia for Enterprise customers — according to Miro's published security documentation. The platform does not currently offer an on-premises or self-hosted deployment option.Boardmix's enterprise deployment options are designed to address this gap. The platform can be installed on an organization's own servers, deployed within a private cloud environment inside the organization's existing AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud tenancy, or embedded directly into internal systems through Boardmix's SDK. Across these deployment models, Boardmix supports native enterprise authentication, including SAML 2.0, LDAP, and Active Directory integration, along with role-based access controls and audit logging designed for internal compliance review."Enterprises don't want to choose between a good whiteboard and control over their own data," said Edwin, co-founder of Boardmix. "We built our on-premises and private cloud options because IT and compliance teams kept telling us the same thing: they liked what visual collaboration tools could do, but they couldn't get sign-off to put sensitive planning and design work on infrastructure they don't control. That's the gap we're closing."Organizations evaluating Boardmix's enterprise deployment options can request a technical scoping session, during which Boardmix's deployment team assesses existing infrastructure, security requirements, and integration needs before provisioning a private trial environment for evaluation.About BoardmixBoardmix is an AI-powered online whiteboard platform built for real-time visual collaboration, including brainstorming, diagramming, product planning, and workshop facilitation. In addition to its standard cloud offering, Boardmix provides on-premises, private cloud, and SDK-based deployment options for enterprise customers with specific data control and compliance requirements. More information is available at www.boardmix.com

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