GWEN DIVA RELEASE POWERFUL NEW SINGLE 'CAP IN YA RAP'

Gwen Diva poses for promotional artwork ahead of the release of "Cap In Ya Rap," the new Afrobeat single produced by Zaeskee Alazae of Beat Accountants and released through Muwu Ent.

Nigerian-Born Chicago Artist Teams Up with Super Producer Zaeskee Alazae for Bold New Anthem Under Muwu Ent

Music is my voice, and Cap In Ya Rap is my message: stay real, stay confident, and never let anyone fool you.” — Gwen Diva

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising Afrobeat, Hip-Hop, and R&B artist Gwen Diva is preparing to make waves with the release of her highly anticipated new single, " Cap In Ya Rap ," produced by acclaimed Chicago super producer Zaeskee Alazae and released through Muwu Ent.Known for her captivating vocals, fearless energy, and unique ability to blend African influences with contemporary urban sounds, Gwen Diva continues to establish herself as a powerful voice in today's global music landscape. With "Cap In Ya Rap," she delivers an unapologetic message of authenticity, calling out fake lifestyles, empty promises, and manufactured personas that dominate social media and popular culture.Driven by infectious rhythms, hard-hitting production, and Gwen Diva's commanding vocal performance, the record serves as both a statement and an anthem for listeners who value truth over illusion. The single showcases her ability to merge Afrobeat grooves, Hip-Hop attitude, and R&B soul into a sound that is both culturally rooted and internationally appealing.Behind the boards is renowned producer Zaeskee Alazae, founder of Beat Accountants and creator of the Comic Soul movement. His signature production style brings energy, emotion, and undeniable impact to the record, helping elevate Gwen Diva's message into a powerful musical experience.Born in Nigeria and now making her mark in Chicago, Gwen Diva has become known for electrifying performances and a growing reputation as an artist who fearlessly embraces her identity while connecting with audiences from diverse backgrounds. Her music reflects strength, confidence, resilience, and empowerment—qualities that shine throughout "Cap In Ya Rap."As anticipation builds, fans can expect a record that is bold, timely, and impossible to ignore.With the upcoming release of "Cap In Ya Rap," Gwen Diva continues her ascent as one of the most exciting emerging artists blending African and American musical influences for a global audience.About Gwen Diva

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