Walker Entertainment Partners with G.S The Brand to Reinforce R&B’s Legacy and Expand Artist Development
Chicago’s G.S The Brand partners with Walker ENT for “Starvin,” bringing timeless soul and real emotion back to R&B.
Chicago, IL — In a powerful collaboration that bridges artistry and industry excellence, Walker Entertainment and G.S The Brand have officially partnered to launch the highly anticipated single “Starvin”, a soulful record that reaffirms the timeless power of R&B.
“Starvin” captures the raw emotion of ambition, sacrifice, and survival — themes that resonate deeply in today’s music landscape. Written and performed by G.S The Brand, the track blends passionate vocals with cinematic production, serving as a declaration that authentic R&B still stands strong in a world saturated by trends.
“I poured everything into this record — the hunger, the love, the struggle,” says G.S. “When I say I’m ‘Starvin,’ I’m talking about that relentless drive to keep pushing until you reach your purpose.”
Starvin Official Music Video
