Walker Entertainment Partners with G.S The Brand to Reinforce R&B’s Legacy and Expand Artist Development

“Where style meets sound—GS The Brand, making every move iconic.”

Chicago’s G.S The Brand partners with Walker ENT for “Starvin,” bringing timeless soul and real emotion back to R&B.

Walker Entertainment LLC is dedicated to elevating artists and their vision, turning creativity into opportunity, and making every project a statement in the industry.” — MAURICE WALKER/Founder

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Walker Entertainment Partners with G.S The Brand for Breakout Single “ Starvin ” — A New Era of Real R&BChicago, IL — In a powerful collaboration that bridges artistry and industry excellence, Walker Entertainment and G.S The Brand have officially partnered to launch the highly anticipated single “Starvin”, a soulful record that reaffirms the timeless power of R&B.“Starvin” captures the raw emotion of ambition, sacrifice, and survival — themes that resonate deeply in today’s music landscape. Written and performed by G.S The Brand, the track blends passionate vocals with cinematic production, serving as a declaration that authentic R&B still stands strong in a world saturated by trends.“I poured everything into this record — the hunger, the love, the struggle,” says G.S. “When I say I’m ‘Starvin,’ I’m talking about that relentless drive to keep pushing until you reach your purpose.”

Starvin Official Music Video

