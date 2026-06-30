July is Parks & Recreation Month!!!

This July, East Greenwich Parks & Recreation Celebrates

"The Power Of East Greenwich"

Month-long celebration highlights Summer Concerts, Family Fun, Camp, and Community Connection

This July, the East Greenwich Community Services & Parks Department joins parks and recreation agencies nationwide in celebrating Park and Recreation Month, an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA). This year's theme, "The Power Of," reflects how parks and recreation brings communities together through the power of play, nature, belonging, and human connection.

Throughout July, East Greenwich residents of all ages are invited to participate in a series of programs and events that showcase exactly what makes our parks and recreation services essential to this community:

Summer Concert Series Kickoff — Live music in the park brings neighbors together in one of East Greenwich’s most beloved summer traditions. July 9, 16, 23, 30 & Aug. 6 & 13 @ Academy Field, 6:00pm

— Live music in the park brings neighbors together in one of East Greenwich’s most beloved summer traditions. July 9, 16, 23, 30 & Aug. 6 & 13 @ Academy Field, 6:00pm Family Fun Series in the Park — Outdoor perfomance and fun designed for families to move, play, and connect. July 14, 21, 28 & Aug. 11 @ Academy Field, 6pm

— Outdoor perfomance and fun designed for families to move, play, and connect. July 14, 21, 28 & Aug. 11 @ Academy Field, 6pm Summer Camp — Campers build friendships, confidence, and healthy habits across a full summer of programming. visit egrecreation.recdesk.com for more info.

— Campers build friendships, confidence, and healthy habits across a full summer of programming. visit egrecreation.recdesk.com for more info. Mahjong in the Park — A welcoming gathering that proves our parks are for everyone — where every tile placed is a relationship built. July 22nd, Academy Field

"Parks and recreation is the heartbeat of East Greenwich. This July, we want every resident to experience the power of what our parks and programs make possible — for themselves, their families, and this community."

— Andy Wade, Director, East Greenwich Community Services & Parks





Research from NRPA shows that more than 227 million Americans visited a local park or recreation facility in the past year, and 68% of adults strongly agree that parks and recreation is an essential local government service. East Greenwich’s Community Services & Parks Department is proud to be part of that national story — one park, one program, one community at a time.

East Greenwich and the NRPA encourage residents to share what parks and recreation means to them on social media using #ThePowerOf and #ParkAndRecMonth2026, and to tag us on Facebook and Instagram.

All program details and registration is available through the department’s RecDesk portal at https://egrecreation.recdesk.com/Community/Home.

About the East Greenwich Community Services & Parks Department

The East Greenwich Community Services & Parks Department provides high-quality parks, recreation, and human services programming to residents of all ages. From summer camps and senior wellness to parks maintenance and community events, the department is committed to building a stronger, more connected East Greenwich.

About the National Recreation and Park Association

The National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) is the leading not-for-profit organization dedicated to building strong, vibrant and resilient communities through the power of parks and recreation. With more than 60,000 members, NRPA advances this mission by investing in and championing the work of park and recreation professionals. For more information, visit https://www.nrpa.org/.