Western Cape Premier Alan Winde reiterates call for peaceful protests

Today Premier Alan Winde and several Western Cape Government ministers attended a Joint Operations Centre (JOC) meeting at the Provincial Disaster Management Centre in Cape Town.

The JOC is assisting in coordinating efforts to ensure that protests in the province are peaceful.

Currently the situation remains calm. All role players remain on standby.

Premier Winde has reiterated that while the right to peaceful protest is a cornerstone of South Africa's democracy, all demonstrations must remain lawful. He emphasised that every South African has a shared responsibility to uphold the values of kindness, dignity, and respect under all circumstances.

He added, “We will never tolerate lawlessness and any attempt to destabilise our province and economy. It must be business as usual, while demonstrations continue.”

The Premier Winde commends all role players for their preparedness and dedication to maintaining law and order.

Enquiries:

Regan Thaw

Media Liaison Officer to the Premier

Cell: 083 627 7246

Email: Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za

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