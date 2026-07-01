Reps. Criswell, Patterson highlight new state laws taking effect

STATEHOUSE (June 30, 2026) – Following the conclusion of the 2026 legislative session, local lawmakers are highlighting new laws taking effect July 1. These new laws will help reduce energy costs, strengthen protections for children and support Hoosier farmers and small businesses.

State Reps. Cory Criswell (R-Middletown) and Lindsay Patterson (R-Brookville) are highlighting new laws taking effect July 1 following the 2026 legislative session:

House Enrolled Act 1002: Reducing Energy Costs

Criswell said a new law prioritizes energy affordability by adding performance-based accountability to ensure utilities are hitting targets aimed at reducing costs and improving services for Hoosier ratepayers. It expands the use of levelized billing plans for low-income customers to ensure more consistent monthly payments and adds additional protections for Hoosiers.

"Hoosier families deserve reliable energy at a price they can afford," Criswell said. "This law increases accountability for utilities and provides more predictable billing options so families can better manage their monthly energy costs."

House Enrolled Act 1177: Expanding Childcare Access

Patterson co-authored a new law that expands the state's employer childcare tax credit for businesses that offer childcare options to employees. The credit can be used to help pay for costs such as operating or contracting with a childcare facility, employee training and higher wages for staff.

"Childcare is a critical need for many families across our state," Patterson said. "This law is an innovative effort that helps employers expand options for working families."

House Enrolled Act 1257: Protecting Vulnerable Children

A new law provides additional oversight and public transparency to Indiana Department of Child Services cases involving child fatalities, requiring more detailed reporting on these cases to reduce child abuse and protect Hoosier children.

House Enrolled Act 1424: Supporting Hoosier Farmers, Small Businesses

A new law prevents over-regulation on Hoosier farmers and local vendors, giving them more freedom to sell their products and expanding access to affordable, homegrown food.

Visit iga.in.gov to learn more about these and other new state laws.

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State Rep. Cory Criswell (R-Middletown) represents House District 54,

which includes portions of Hancock, Henry, Rush and Shelby counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.